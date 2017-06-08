Is Steve Smith Sr. helping the Ravens recruit Jeremy Maclin?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Bills running back LeSean McCoy called himself the "ultimate recruiter" in a video Wednesday that included free-agent wide receiver Jeremy Maclin.

But the Ravens have persuasive players themselves, including some currently not on the team.

Former Baltimore wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. posted a pic of him and Maclin outside of the Ravens team facility's cafeteria. Could Smith, who has never hid his affection for the Ravens, possibly be helping Baltimore lure another Pro Bowl receiver?

Perhaps it's just merely coincidence that Smith ran into Maclin, who arrived in Baltimore last night after leaving Buffalo without a contract. But the Ravens have been known to put out all the stops when it comes to closing the deal with coveted free agents.