Ravens' WR search wide open after Jeremy Maclin leaves without deal

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens' pursuit of a wide receiver remains up in the air after free-agent Jeremy Maclin left without a deal Thursday.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Maclin's two-day stay in Baltimore went well and left open the possibility that Maclin could still sign with the Ravens. But the lack of a signed contract could indicate the Ravens are in play for Eric Decker, who is expected to be traded or released by the New York Jets.

Eric Decker, who is expected to be traded or released by the Jets, could be a better fit for the Ravens' needs at receiver. Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports

Maclin, who also left Buffalo without a deal earlier this week, arrived in Baltimore Wednesday night. He had dinner with receivers coach Bobby Engram and watched the NBA Finals with Ravens players at safety Tony Jefferson's house.

"We didn't press him to stay," Harbaugh said after Thursday's offseason practice.

Maclin, 29, is an excellent route runner with great hands and can stretch the field. He has averaged 68 catches, 900-plus receiving yards and six touchdowns per season in his seven-year NFL career.

The Ravens have been one of the more aggressive teams in signing free agents when they visit. In recent years, Baltimore struck deals with wide receivers Steve Smith Sr. and Mike Wallace before they left to meet other teams.

"He wants a little more time to make his decision," Harbaugh said. "The main thing is you want guys to be happy. If they come here or wherever they go, you want them to look back and say, 'I made the best decision of the life.' That's what we're hoping for if he decides to come here."

The lack of a deal with Maclin could increase the Ravens' interest in Decker. The Jets didn't announce they were parting ways with Decker until after Baltimore had set up a visit with Maclin.

Some consider Decker to be a better fit for the Ravens. He's a big-bodied target who excels in the red zone and at winning contested throws over the middle. In his last four full seasons (Decker played only three games in 2016), Decker has averaged 80-plus catches, 1,085 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns per season.

Baltimore's other options include seeking a trade with another team for a wide receiver or signing veteran Anquan Boldin closer to training camp. The Ravens desperately need to add another playmaker at some point for quarterback Joe Flacco after Smith retired and tight end Dennis Pitta re-injured his right hip.