John Harbaugh expresses confidence in Ravens' safety for London trip

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Following recent attacks in the United Kingdom, coach John Harbaugh expressed confidence in the Baltimore Ravens' safety for this year's game in London.

The Ravens will play the first international game in franchise history on Sept. 24, when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.

"I just think it underscores the gratitude and the respect that we all absolutely have to have for those who protect us -- the police and the military and all the people that work in those areas, whether it is intelligence or whatever it is that we don't know anything about," Harbaugh said. "We just say, 'You know what? They are going to do a great job for us. They are going to be there for us, and they are going to have our back.'"

Two attacks in the UK over the past two weeks led to conversations within the organization about security, Harbaugh said.

A bomb went off on May 22 as people attending an Ariana Grande concert began to leave an arena in Manchester, England, about 211 miles north of London. The explosion killed 22.

On Saturday night, at least seven died when a van ran over people on London Bridge, and the drivers then stabbed others at local restaurants and a market. That's about 14 miles from where the Ravens and Jaguars will play.

"We know that life isn't perfect, that nothing is guaranteed, but we are in that fight too," Harbaugh said. "We just have great appreciation for the military and the police because they protect us. We need to do everything we can -- and it underscores everything that is going on in our world, in England -- [we need to do] everything we can to support their efforts and to have their back and to appreciate what they do."

Earlier this week, Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said the recent attacks are "not going to scare us off." The Cardinals play the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 22 at Twickenham Stadium.

Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon said his primary concern in London will be the Jaguars.

"Hopefully, we have good security out there," Judon said. "If they say we can play, we are going to play."