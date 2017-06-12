Jeremy Maclin's tasty signing bonus: Free crab cakes for life

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Jeremy Maclin wants more than to sign his two-year contract when he arrives in Baltimore on Tuesday. The Ravens' newest wide receiver is looking to get his free crab cakes for life.

Jimmy's Famous Seafood, which frequently hosts Ravens players, provided an incentive to Maclin when he visited Baltimore last week. The Dundalk restaurant initially offered free crab cakes for the length of his contract before upping the ante to free ones for his lifetime.

You drive a hard bargain, Mr. Maclin. We'll up the offer to free crab cakes for life. Now sign already! 📋 pic.twitter.com/XVjwjwZhHS — Jimmy's Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) June 8, 2017

Maclin let it be known that he is taking up Jimmy's Famous Seafood on their deal for the Baltimore specialty just 23 minutes after news broke about Maclin striking a deal with the Ravens on Monday.

@JimmysSeafood I read what y'all said...I love crab cakes! Lol — Jeremy Maclin (@jmac___19) June 12, 2017

Jimmy's Famous Seafood is fine with paying up.

We are crabs of our word! https://t.co/4TFnR8HLkt — Jimmy's Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) June 12, 2017

John Minadakis, the CEO of Jimmy's Famous Seafood, believes their tasty signing bonus played a part in getting Maclin to choose Baltimore over Buffalo and Philadelphia.

"You put our crab cakes against Buffalo wings or Philly cheesesteaks," Minadakis said, "a crab cake is going to win every time."

Minadakis, who came up with the idea of free crab cakes with his brother Tony, feels it's a small price to pay to help the Ravens get a coveted wide receiver.

"How many crab cakes can one person eat?," Minadakis said. "It's not going to take us out of business. That's for sure."