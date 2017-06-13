Joe Flacco intrigued about the possibility of Ravens adding Eric Decker

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Joe Flacco has repeatedly backed the wide receivers currently on the team, saying he has enough weapons to succeed.

But the Baltimore Ravens quarterback appeared to like the idea of the team bringing in recently released Eric Decker one day after adding Jeremy Maclin.

"Eric would be a great guy, too, especially losing Dennis and getting a guy who go inside," Flacco said after the first mandatory minicamp practice. "He's been a great receiver and he's played with some big quarterbacks. I'm sure he's been coached up. Listen, I've seen what he can do. Anytime you add players like that, it's going to be good for your team."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that Baltimore might still be in play for Decker even after striking a deal with Maclin. The Ravens were reportedly in trade talks with the New York Jets before Decker was released Monday.

Just because Baltimore landed Jeremy Maclin doesn't mean it won't also make play for Jets WR Eric Decker. Ravens in running there, too. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 12, 2017

Decker, 30, is a different type of receiver than Maclin. He's a big-bodied target who excels in the red zone and in winning contested catches. His 43 touchdowns since 2012 rank fifth in the NFL over that span.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was noncommittal when asked about the team's interest in Decker.

"Ozzie [Newsome, general manager] is working hard on all that stuff right now," Harbaugh said. "That's something that remains to be seen. But we're always for good players. You always want to add competition. There are a lot of factors that go into that."