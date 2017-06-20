John Harbaugh trying to savor Zen-like moments outside of football

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens will have a five-week break before reconvening for training camp at the end of July.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh will enjoy watching his daughter play lacrosse and kicking back at the beach. But Harbaugh acknowledges it's a challenge to really check out in the NFL.

On the final day of minicamp, Harbaugh was asked if there are days when he's not obsessed with football.

John Harbaugh admits it's hard to get away from football, but he's trying to do it a little more. Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports

"No. I would like to say that there were," Harbaugh said. "There are days where you get distracted better than other days, which is good. I get distracted by my family, which is great. But it will always be 1A and 1B for sure."

Harbaugh is trying to do better at appreciating his time outside the always demanding world of football. He is finding his Zen, even though he would never use that term.

He has had more awareness of how life is short and how it's important enjoy the long days because the years are going to fly by. This type of introspection hasn't typically been part of Harbaugh's media sessions.

"I’m learning how to enjoy the car ride home," Harbaugh said. "I’m learning how to enjoy a phone conversation with a friend and just enjoy that moment -- be in that moment. It has been good for me personally to become more aware of thinking like that. I am going to try to do that for the next five weeks. Football is OK if it is there, but I am going to enjoy those moments."

Football has long been ingrained in Harbaugh's life. Growing up, he watched his father coach college football. He then played football at Miami (Ohio) University before getting hired as an assistant coach at 22.

Harbaugh, 54, is now entering his 10th season as an NFL coach. Only five active coaches were hired before him.

So how did Harbaugh learn to enjoy the little things beyond the sport?

"Just take a deep breath and say, ‘That is a pretty good song on the radio.’ It is OK," Harbaugh said. "If that guy wants to pass me, OK. Pull over a little bit and go, buddy. It is not a competition on the highway. There is plenty of competition in life without fighting on the highway."

Before you think of him as the Phil Jackson of NFL coaches, Harbaugh remains as passionate as ever about a Ravens team looking to rebound from last year's disappointing finish and return to the postseason for the first time since 2014.

"I can’t wait for this season; I can’t wait to get started with this team," Harbaugh said. "I can’t wait to put pads on. I can’t wait for the first preseason game. I can’t wait to see who emerges. I can’t wait to see how our schemes develop. You can’t wait for that stuff. But there is a time for everything."