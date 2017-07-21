Ring is the thing: Five Ravens get married or engaged during break

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The ultimate goal for the Baltimore Ravens is to get that Super Bowl ring by the end of the season. But it was the Ravens' significant others who received the diamonds in what became a summer of love for this football team.

Five Ravens players got engaged or married during the month-long break before training camp. Nose tackle Brandon Williams, outside linebacker Brennen Beyer and inside linebacker Lamar Louis all walked down the aisle, and safety Tony Jefferson and defensive end Chris Wormley popped the question.

Jefferson, one of the top free-agent pickups for Baltimore this offseason, got engaged in Hawaii a week before reporting to training camp.

I just did this in Hawaii 💍💍 💍#futureJefferson right there Fiancé ! A post shared by Tony Jefferson (@tonyjefferson1) on Jul 19, 2017 at 10:32pm PDT

Wormley, a rookie third-round pick, proposed to his high school sweetheart on a boat while vacationing in the Greek Isles.

"We've been together since we were 16 years old, so it was about time," Wormley said. "It was a sunset [boat] tour. I knew it was the perfect time to do it on the boat."

Williams married his girlfriend of seven-plus years. After signing his five-year, $52.5 million deal this offseason, Williams said his first big splurge would be his wedding.

"She has been there for the highest of highs and the lowest of lows," Williams said in March after signing his new deal. "I thank you so much for that and for being the loudest fan in the stadium on Sundays and just supporting me no matter what, but also [for] keeping me humble when I come home knowing that I am a future husband and father first."

The Ravens' first full-team practice of training camp is Thursday.