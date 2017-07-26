Terrell Suggs: Ravens defense must get out of shadow of past great ones

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Nose tackle Brandon Williams said last week that this year's Baltimore Ravens defense is shooting to surpass the record-setting one from 2000.

Terrell Suggs, who's played for the Ravens longer than any current teammate, believes in a different goal.

"We got to make our own mark and do some great things," Suggs said on Wednesday before the first full-team practice of training camp. "You want to be ranked No. 1. Not only that, you want division titles and ultimately Super Bowl titles. The defenses of the past were great, but I think what needs to be our main focus this year is to make something our own, getting out of the shadow of the great defenses."

Entering his 15th NFL season, Suggs is the resident defensive historian of the locker room. In his first two years, he played alongside the NFL defensive player of the year (Ray Lewis in 2003 and Ed Reed in 2004). In 2006, Suggs was part of the only Ravens defense to finish No. 1. In 2011, Suggs was named NFL defensive player of the year.

This year's defense is already generating buzz even before it has suited up for the first practice of training camp. The heightened expectations have come from the Ravens themselves after they spent $56.75 million in guaranteed money on their defense and used their first four draft picks on defensive players.

Baltimore looks loaded with the signing of safety Tony Jefferson, the return of Williams and the drafting of cornerback Marlon Williams, pass-rushers Tyus Bowser and Tim Williams, and defensive end Chris Wormley.

Last season should serve as a reminder about finishing the job on defense. The Ravens were the top-ranked defense for the first 13 weeks of the 2016 season, holding teams to 296.1 yards per game. But the defense gave up an average of 400 yards per game in the final quarter of the season, when Baltimore lost three of its last four to fall out of playoff contention.

"What's hype if you don't live up to it?" Suggs said. "I think we're all kind of disappointed in Pacquiao-Mayweather. You don't want all this anticipation and then you're just like, 'Eh.' You want to be great. I think everything we do, from the offseason program up until we walk onto the field Week 1, has to be creating our own legacy and not really worrying about hype."

Suggs probably wouldn't mind following the footsteps of past great Baltimore defenses in one regard. In nine seasons in which the Ravens have had a top-five defense, they have averaged 10 regular-season victories and reached the postseason seven times.

Does this Ravens defense have the potential to be great?

"You don't want to use the word 'potential,'" Suggs said. "You just want to go out there and be good. You want to go out there and be great."