Who's the smartest Raven after John Urschel's retirement? It's test time

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens lost more than their potential starting center Thursday when John Urschel surprised everyone with his retirement. The Ravens lost some IQ points, as well.

Urschel is pursuing his doctorate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and has published papers in mathematics journals. He has one of the brightest minds in the country, much less football.

So, who is the smartest player in the Ravens' locker room now?

"I think we’re looking into getting an SAT for everyone," running back Danny Woodhead said with a smile. "I’ll let you know what the scores are."

The odds-on favorite is tight end Benjamin Watson, who is rumored to have an IQ of 172 (which signifies superior intelligence). Watson scored 48 out of 50 on the Wonderlic test (about 28 points higher than the average player), and he has authored two books.

Unlike Watson, the oldest player on the Ravens, Urschel decided to walk away from the game at the age of 26. He is the 14th player to retire at age 30 or younger this offseason. Last offseason, 20 players retired at 30 or younger.

Woodhead wouldn't describe the high number of football players retiring at a young age as surprising.

"I can’t say I’ve looked around the league and been like, ‘There’s a 27-year-old retiring,'" Woodhead said. "I’m focusing on what my job is. I think it might complicate things if I start worrying about other people."

The concern over long-term brain trauma has led players to call it quits early in their careers. Urschel's retirement came two days after a medical study indicated that chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) was found in nearly 99 percent of deceased NFL players' brains that were donated to scientific research.

“I think it’s personal preference to look into it or not look into it," safety Eric Weddle said. "I’ve been playing tackle football since first grade, and I’m as sharp as ever. I don’t really pay attention to it. I’m just trying to do my job and do the best that I can. I’ll worry about that stuff later down the line."

Weddle believes that how you take care of yourself as you get older -- from exercising to challenging your mind -- has more of an effect than playing football.

"I may be different on the issue, but I don’t tend to worry about things I can’t control," Weddle said. "What I can control is being the best at what I do."