Brandon Williams meets match vs. young Ravens fan in dance-off

BALTIMORE -- Defensive tackle Brandon Williams is known as the best dancer on the Baltimore Ravens.

But Williams might not have been the best dancer Sunday night at M&T Bank Stadium.

During an open practice, Williams engaged in an adorable dance-off with a young fan that got the crowd of 26,721 laughing and applauding.

It began with the Ravens' new giant video boards showing Williams, who was standing about 10 yards from the rest of the team, doing some dance moves. The screen then shot to a girl, who was wearing a purple No. 19 Ravens jersey, performing some moves of her own.

More people play on ESPN than anywhere else. Join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy Football game! Sign up for free!

The impromptu dance-off went back and forth until the 340-pound Williams did a handstand.

This was such a big highlight that coach John Harbaugh brought it up during his post-practice media session.

"What did you think of the dance contest? Kid or Brandon, who won?" Harbaugh asked.

A reporter said it was the young fan.

"Probably the kid, you're right," Harbaugh said.

Williams isn't shy about dancing. He performed the "Carlton" during a promotional tour in London this month, and he went viral two years ago with a video showing him dancing inside the Ravens' locker room.