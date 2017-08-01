Ryan Mallett not concerned about Colin Kaepernick ... but should he be?

BALTIMORE -- Ryan Mallett delivered a no-nonsense response when asked about the possibility of the Baltimore Ravens adding Colin Kaepernick.

"We're worried about the Ravens right now," Mallett said. "If he comes, cool. If he doesn't, cool. We don't really care about that right now."

Nevertheless, should Mallett be concerned that Kaepernick could come in and take his backup job? The first week of training camp has been an imperfect storm for the veteran from Arkansas. Mallett struggled while filling in with the first-team offense for injured quarterback Joe Flacco at the same time as the Ravens' interest in Kaepernick was made public.

Many Ravens players have signed off on the team bringing in Kaepernick, including Flacco himself. Because of Flacco's back injury (and the amount of hits he'll likely take in the back), the organization might feel a heightened need to ensure it has the best backup QB available.

MALLETT OR KAEPERNICK A comparison of the careers for Ryan Mallett and Colin Kaepernick: Category Mallett Kaepernick Age 29 29 Record 3-5 28-30 Comp-Att 181-329 1,011-1,692 Comp. pct. 55 59.8 Passing yards 1,779 12,271 TDs 7 72 Int 10 30 Rating 64.9 88.9

Mallett's name came up as one of the factors weighing into the Ravens' decision on whether or not to sign Kaepernick.

"We're monitoring Joe [Flacco and his back injury]," owner Steve Bisciotti said Sunday. "We're monitoring Mallett and keeping our door open."

Mallett's interceptions have become a major storyline of camp and made headlines on nearly every sports web site. He was picked off at least five times on Friday, then tossed a white towel in the air after the last interception. A day later, he was intercepted twice.

His best practice of camp came Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. He hit undrafted rookie Tim White in the back of the end zone for a touchdown, and he was intercepted just once -- although the pass bounced off the hands of tight end Benjamin Watson.

Mallett described his latest performance as "decent."

"I've got to get better," Mallett said. "This is what training camp is for. It's a long training camp, a long preseason, and that's what this is for."

What has working in Mallett's favor is a big victory over a division rival two seasons ago, coupled with his style of play and his guaranteed money.

Mallett's only win for the Ravens came in a major upset of the Pittsburgh Steelers in December 2015. He threw for 274 yards and one touchdown, a performance that should build emotional cache for a franchise.

Mallett also is a pocket quarterback cut from the same cloth as Flacco. The Ravens wouldn't have to change the offense if Mallett had to step in for Flacco, although mobile quarterback Tyrod Taylor was Flacco's backup for four seasons.

Plus, Mallett received $1 million in guaranteed money when he re-signed with Baltimore in March. That isn't much in NFL dollars -- it ranks 44th among quarterbacks this year -- but it still impacts a team with limited cap space and an already big sum of dead money. One school of thought asserts that the Ravens should use their remaining cap space to bolster the offensive line, adding blockers who can protect Flacco rather than splurging on another quarterback.

Still, statistics favor Kaepernick. He's the same age as Mallett and has won 25 more games. Kaepernick has run for more yards in the NFL (2,300) than Mallett has compiled through the air (1,779).

Ultimately, Mallett has to make his most persuasive statement on the field, either in the upcoming practices or during the preseason. He believes everything will improve with time.

Mallett is trying to build chemistry with receivers Jeremy Maclin, Mike Wallace and Breshad Perriman. He typically works with the backups in practice, and none of the team's top three receivers were on the field when he got to Baltimore 20 months ago.

"I'm starting to feel more comfortable with them and we're getting more cohesive as a unit," Mallett said. "The line, the backs, the receivers and tight ends."