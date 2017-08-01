John Harbaugh 'anxious as everybody' to see how Colin Kaepernick saga ends

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Wonder what's going to happen with the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Colin Kaepernick? So does Ravens coach John Harbaugh.

"I'm as anxious as everybody else to see how it plays out," Harbaugh said after practice Tuesday.

Harbaugh said nothing has changed on the team's quarterback front. The Ravens are still deciding whether to bring in Kaepernick, who drew national attention last season for kneeling during the national anthem.

Baltimore has been looking at its options at quarterback ever since Joe Flacco was sidelined with a back injury. Harbaugh was asked whether the Ravens' interest in Kaepernick is contingent on the timetable for Flacco. He is only expected to miss a week of camp, but back issues can be tricky.

"In life, everything's linked," Harbaugh said. "People want to draw big, bright lines and say, 'It's about this and it's not about that.' It's always about everything. It's never one thing. We'll just have to see where it goes and try to do the best thing for our football team."

Harbaugh said the team isn't narrowing its quarterback list to Kaepernick. The Ravens had previously discussed working out Robert Griffin III, but he is not on their radar.

"I would pay attention to every quarterback that isn't signed at this time," Harbaugh said. "They're all options for us right now and there's probably some guys we could trade for, too, if we wanted to."