Benjamin Watson surprised by Ravens asking his opinion on Colin Kaepernick

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- General manager Ozzie Newsome recently had a lengthy conversation with tight end Benjamin Watson as part of the Baltimore Ravens' decision-making process on whether to sign quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

What was Watson's reaction when Newsome reached out to him on this hot-button subject?

In Benjamin Watson's mind, there's only one issue around bringing in Colin Kaepernick. "It's about, 'Can you help us win games?' That's it." Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports

"Honestly, I was surprised -- mainly because I don’t get a vote," Watson said after Wednesday's practice. "But it shows the respect that coach [John] Harbaugh and Ozzie, the president [Dick Cass] and front office, the owner [Steve Bisciotti], have for the men that play the game and the men that are in the locker room."

Watson, who has played with four teams over his 14-year NFL career, understands that front-office members surveying players about potential personnel moves doesn't happen everywhere in this league.

"Every relationship is different on different teams," Watson said. "Some organizations wouldn’t ask a player, and that’s fine, and some organizations do. This is one where there’s that type of relationship, so when I was asked, and others were asked, I gave my honest opinion. But for them to ask, it just shows that they care what the beat of the locker room is."

The Ravens are reportedly conflicted as an organization on Kaepernick, who created nationwide controversy when he knelt during the national anthem last year as a form of protest over social injustice. Sources tell ESPN's Dianna Russini that Harbaugh and Newsome support the signing of Kaepernick but they have met resistance from Bisciotti.

For Watson, there is only one parameter on whether the Ravens bring in Kaepernick.

"My thoughts are that we bring in players that can help the team win -- bottom line," Watson said. "That’s what it boils down to. That’s the decision that I think this organization has done a good job of in the past, which is why they’ve been successful, and it’s what the organization will continue to do. They will make a decision for all the guys walking off the field right now. It’s about, ‘Can you help us win games?’ That’s it."

The Ravens' quarterback situation is filled with question marks right now. Joe Flacco is missing the first training camp practices of his 10-year NFL career because of a back injury. Harbaugh said this week that he expects Flacco to return soon -- definitely before the end of the preseason -- but wouldn't give a more specific timetable.

Filling in for Flacco, backup Ryan Mallett has been extremely inconsistent with his throws. Dustin Vaughan and Josh Woodrum have been even wilder with their passes.

Kaepernick, 29, has gone 3-16 as a starter the past two seasons for the lowly San Francisco 49ers. Last season, he threw 16 touchdowns and four interceptions for a 90.7 passer rating, which ranked No. 17 in the NFL and better than the likes of Philip Rivers, Carson Palmer, Eli Manning and Flacco.

Watson addressed the controversy surrounding Kaepernick last year from his hospital bed following surgery on his Achilles. On his Facebook account, Watson wrote that he would stand for the national anthem and hoped Kaepernick's actions will bring more attention to the problem than the protester.

"I think the biggest thing they have to decide is, in the process of deciding, is he a good fit for our football team?" Watson said Wednesday. "That’s the hope that I would have for any team. I would hope that any team, when it comes to Colin Kaepernick, would look at his skills and look at their needs and say, ‘OK, I’m going to give him an opportunity, because I have a need in that area, and he can fill it,’ and nothing else."

Watson added, "That’s what you want as a player. That’s the respect you want as a player. All the other stuff is important; don’t get me wrong. But when it comes to football ... the reason we call sports an ‘equalizer’ is because you can come in here, have a different view, but if you can perform and are respectful, then you can have a chance."