Keenan Reynolds returns to Navy looking for NFL breakout moment

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The last time Keenan Reynolds suited up inside Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium was December 2015, when he surprisingly caught a 47-yard pass while playing quarterback for the Midshipmen.

Reynolds returns to Annapolis, Maryland, on Saturday night looking for another big-time catch. This time, the record-setting college star is trying to make his mark as an NFL wide receiver.

The Baltimore Ravens will hold an open practice on Navy's home field, where a majority of the eyes will be on Reynolds and his uphill quest to make the season-opening roster.

"There would be no better place for him to break out a little bit," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said.

After spending most of last season on the Ravens' practice squad, Keenan Reynolds is back with the determination to make the main roster. Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports

Reynolds, a sixth-round pick by Baltimore last season, spent all but one week on the Ravens practice squad. He was promoted to the 53-man roster for the season finale so the team could control his rights in 2017, but he wasn't active on game day.

This year, he's fighting for a spot in a receiver group where he's already behind Jeremy Maclin, Mike Wallace, Breshad Perriman, Chris Moore and Michael Campanaro.

Reynolds needs to show he can make an impact at receiver, and there's no place where he's had more success than Navy. He was one of the most decorated players in Navy history as a triple-option quarterback, finishing as the FBS all-time leader in total touchdowns and winning more games than any other quarterback in school history.

"It will be exciting to see everybody and have them see me in a football uniform again, but other than that it's just another practice," Reynolds said. "Just got to continue to get better and work on what I need to work on."

Reynolds won't downplay the difficult transition to receiver. He had to learn everything from running routes to lining up correctly as a receiver.

There were plenty of struggles in last year's training camp. He caught only one pass for 2 yards in four preseason games. His biggest problem was getting separation on routes.

"It's a craft," Reynolds said. "You don't go to school for a year and then try to go do open-heart surgery. You're a professional. These guys that play out here are professionals. They've been doing this for many, many years. I'm behind the curve, but I'm trying to catch up."

Reynolds has looked more comfortable as a receiver this year. He will still drop the occasional ball, but he has impressed the coaching staff.

"I think Keenan has made tremendous strides all the way around -- from route running to releases to his break transitions," Ravens wide receivers coach Bobby Engram said. "We just have to see if he can continue to make those next steps. I was just telling Keenan, I was very pleased with his progress. He has had a tremendous learning curve. The key is for him to figure out how to take that next step as a receiver, and that is what he is working diligently on."

Reynolds feels fortunate to pursue his dream of playing in the NFL. The U.S. Department of Defense rescinded a year-old policy that allowed military service members to play professionally immediately upon graduation.

He's completed a majority of his military commitment even before reporting to training camp. There are only two more weekends for Reynolds in the Navy Reserve this fiscal year.

What does Reynolds do in the Reserve?

"You check in and go to a room where I can't talk about," Reynolds said. "I do things that I can't talk about."

What Reynolds can talk about is the heightened expectations that he places upon himself.

"I'm really aspiring to be great," Reynolds said. "I don't want to just be another guy in this league. So whatever I've got to do to do that, I'm willing to put that kind of work in."

Reynolds also is working to become a returner on punts and kickoffs. His biggest trouble last year was catching the ball.

He can help his cause for making the Ravens if he can beat out Campanaro, Lardarius Webb and Tim White for the returner job.

"We expected and as we talked about last year, we expect to see improvement from him," special teams coordinator Jerry Rosburg said. "That is why we got him, because we think he is a talented young man, and he is good with the ball in his hands. We have seen improvement -- a lot of it."

While he's still trying to find his way as a receiver and returner, Reynolds will be in his comfort zone on Saturday at Navy, even if it's only for one night.

"It's more than just a stadium," Reynolds said. "It highlights every Naval battle in our country's history, so there's a lot of tradition there. A lot of great men have played on that same field, the Joe Bellinos, Roger Staubachs, Napoleon McCallums. The list goes on, so there's a lot of rich history there."