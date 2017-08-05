Ravens discussing a plan for Joe Flacco's return to training camp

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Doctors told the Baltimore Ravens that Joe Flacco needed about a week of rest for his back injury, and the quarterback's absence reached eight days after he sat out Friday's practice.

So, is Flacco close to returning to training camp?

"It must have been [Thursday] we had a little, a little bit longer than a brief discussion, about those types of things," offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg said. "The important thing is there will come a time where we have a plan for him and we’re not quite there yet, and it may come pretty quick."

The Ravens have never given a specific date for Flacco's return, but coach John Harbaugh said this week that he's confident that Flacco will be back long before the end of the preseason. On Wednesday, Harbaugh said all indications from Flacco and trainer Mark Smith have been "very positive."

Flacco hurt his back while lifting weights, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. He told the team about his injured back just a few hours before the Ravens' first team meeting.

The Ravens signed inexperienced quarterbacks David Olson and Josh Woodrum because it's always been believed that Flacco would only be out for a short period.

Durability has been a strength for Flacco, who is entering his 10th season. His streak of 122 straight regular-season games played -- the fifth-longest among quarterbacks in NFL history -- ended in 2015 when he tore two knee ligaments. Flacco has missed only six games in his career.

"By Joe’s account, he’s getting better and feeling better and all those things," Mornhinweg said. "When he’s back, it’ll be a good thing to get him back. From here until that time, we’re rocking and rolling with the fellows we have here."

With Flacco out, Ryan Mallett has been working with the first-team offense. The results have been mixed.

"He’s been up and down just a little bit," Mornhinweg said. "He sure is a talented guy. So if he can kind of get all that together … he’s proven that he can play at a high level. Now his challenge is to play at that high level really consistently."