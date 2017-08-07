Quincy Adeboyejo becoming Ravens' surprise big-play pass (and shark) catcher

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Undrafted rookie Quincy Adeboyejo has been the Baltimore Ravens' most impressive wide receiver over the past week of training camp, running past the team's top defenders and pulling in receptions deep downfield.

Still, his most unreal catch remains the one from last summer. Adeboyejo reeled in a four-foot shark the first time he went fishing.

This isn't a fish tale. Adeboyejo posted the fishing excursion off the shore of Biloxi, Mississippi, on Twitter.

Adeboyejo was invited to go fishing by Shea Patterson on the Ole Miss quarterback's boat. Adeboyejo hooked the shark, but someone on the boat failed to get the shark on to the boat.

"I was definitely nervous," Adeboyejo said. "I had to watch a few guys catch a few sharks first so I knew it was safe. I finally went out and did it. It was crazy."

What's crazy is how Adeboyejo has stood out as the team's best deep threat. No one on the Ravens -- not Jeremy Maclin nor Mike Wallace -- has produced more big plays over the past couple days of training camp.

At this past Saturday's practice at Navy, Adeboyejo continued that momentum by catching three long passes along the sideline before a crowd of 10,321 fans.

"What you saw [Saturday night] is what we have seen pretty much every day in training camp," coach John Harbaugh said. "To see him come out tonight under the lights with the crowd and play the way he did, it is good to see."

Adeboyejo was considered the top undrafted rookie to sign with the Ravens because of his big-play ability. He ran the fifth-fastest 40-yard dash (4.42 seconds) among wide receivers at the NFL combine, and six of his 11 career touchdowns were 20 yards or longer.

With 15 teams interested in him after going undrafted, Adeboyejo chose Baltimore primarily because of previous ties. Ravens wide receiver coach Bobby Engram coached him at the East-West Shrine game.

"I just trusted in Bobby and I like him -- his personality and him as a coach," Adeboyejo said.

He didn't generate much buzz in offseason practices or the first week of training camp. The turning point occurred when it looked like his camp might be over.

Adeboyejo fell hard to the ground in trying to make a catch and held his back. He was then carted off the field.

"I kind of just got a stinger in my leg and I couldn't really put pressure on it," he said. "I was walking, but the trainer just insisted I get carted off since it was such a far walk and I was limping so hard. It wasn’t too serious."

Adeboyejo returned the next day and looked like a different receiver. He beat both starting corners, Jimmy Smith and Brandon Carr, as well as nickelback Lardarius Webb for big plays downfield.

A bubble player, Adeboyejo is battling Michael Campanaro, Griff Whalen, Chris Matthews, Kenny Bell and Tim White for the Nos. 5 or 6 receiver spots on the 53-man roster.

"Guys are afraid of speed," Adeboyejo said. "So when you’re running fast, it’s easy to get out of breaks when they think you’re going to beat them deep every play."