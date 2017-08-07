Terrance West to fantasy football owners: 'It'd be smart to grab me'

Even with the addition of Jeremy Maclin, Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace has good fantasy value, according to ESPN's Matthew Berry. (0:59)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens running back Terrance West offered advice for fantasy football owners Monday.

"It'd be smart to grab me," he said. "That's the smart way to do it."

A reporter then asked: "Why's that?"

"Why's that?," West responded. "You'll see."

Ravens running back Terrance West led Baltimore with 774 yards rushing last season. Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports

West is just the 97th-ranked player in ESPN's fantasy football rankings. There are 37 running backs ahead of him despite his advantageous position.

He is a near lock to be the Ravens' starting running back this season. West led Baltimore with 774 yards rushing last season, and he has a stronger grip on the job now.

Kenneth Dixon, who was expected to push West for carries, is out for the season with a knee injury. Danny Woodhead will be a factor in the passing game, but he's only had two games of double-digit carries in the last four seasons. And Buck Allen has looked better in camp, but he was a healthy scratch for the final four regular-season games.

"He's a young player still," coach John Harbaugh said. "I think he's steadily improving. Even physically, he's improving. He's maturing and working hard in the offseason."

As West put it, he worked his tail off to lose 12 pounds. He's also excited about the Ravens' new downhill running game under assistant coach Greg Roman.

West likened himself to Frank Gore, who averaged 1,164 yards and scored 29 touchdowns in San Francisco under Roman.

"He's patient," West said of Gore. "He's got great vision. People sleep on his speed and he can take it the distance."

Baltimore is looking for West to become more explosive. He averaged four yards per carry, and he finished with more attempts stopped behind the line of scrimmage (21) than runs of 10 or more yards (19).

This is an important year for West personally, as well. He will earn $1.797 million this season as a restricted free agent, a salary that ranks 18th among running backs this season.

West will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. That's why it's fortuitous for West if he receives a bulk of the carries this season, which he believes plays to his style.

"As the game go, I get stronger and stronger," he said. "I get to feel the defense out, how the linebackers are pursuing the ball and get lanes for cutbacks."

At Towson University, West ran the ball 413 times in his final season, averaging 25.8 carries per game. West, though, has only eclipsed 20 carries in four games during his three-year NFL career.

"He can certainly handle the load," running backs coach Thomas Hammock said. "He's proven that."