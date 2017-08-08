Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti: 'Lucky' to have leader like John Harbaugh

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Some believe coach John Harbaugh's seat is a little warm with the Baltimore Ravens failing to make the playoffs in three of the past four seasons.

But owner Steve Bisciotti spoke glowingly of Harbaugh on Tuesday.

"I like the message that he brings," Bisciotti told SiriusXM NFL Radio. "He doesn't talk like a guy that's been here 10 years. It's amazing how he tends to rejuvenate himself and his message. And I'm lucky to have a leader like him."

Harbaugh, who is entering his 10th season as head coach, just became the longest-tenured coach in Ravens history. Bisciotti fired Brian Billick as coach after his ninth season in Baltimore.

Last season, Harbaugh became the Ravens' all-time winningest coach, and he owns the sixth-best winning percentage (.597) among active NFL head coaches.

Bisciotti also gave some good-natured ribbing to quarterback Joe Flacco, who has yet to practice this training camp because of a back injury. Flacco and Bisciotti talked after practice Tuesday.

"He looks about as sick as I do when I used to tell my mother I had a cold when I really had a spelling test that day," Bisciotti said.