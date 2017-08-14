Superstitious? Ravens' banged-up 2016 draft class has reason to be

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens dealt with a strange trend two years ago, when five players went on injured reserve in the exact order their lockers stood next to each other.

That terrible run of luck has now taken its toll on the Ravens' 2016 draft class.

Seven of the 11 players taken in that draft by Baltimore either spent last season on injured reserve or will go on IR to start this year. On Friday, starting left guard Alex Lewis became the third player from that draft class to get declared out for this season -- and the Ravens are only one game into the preseason.

Feel the pain Here is a look at how injuries have impacted the Ravens' 2016 draft class. Pos. Round Injury Ronnie Stanley OT First Missed four games last season (foot) Kamalei Correa LB Second Placed on IR in Week 16 last season (ribs) Bronson Kaufusi DE Third Spent all of last season on IR (ankle) Tavon Young CB Fourth Will spend this season on IR (ACL) Chris Moore WR Fourth Missed two weeks of last year's training camp (foot) Alex Lewis OL Fourth Will spend this year on IR (shoulder) Willie Henry DL Fourth Placed on IR in Week 11 last season (thigh) Kenneth Dixon RB Fourth Will spend this season on IR (knee) Matt Judon LB Fifth Did not miss any games last year due to injury Keenan Reynolds WR Sixth Was not injured last season when he was member of practice squad Maurice Canady CB Sixth Placed on IR in Week 5 last season (thigh)

"I would say maybe I'm superstitious," said offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, the No. 6 overall pick in 2016. "Definitely have to find the cause of that. That'd be a good thing to be fixed."

Stanley is one of four players from the 2016 draft class not to suffer a season-ending injury last year or this year.

In their rookie seasons, linebacker Kamalei Correa (ribs), defensive end Bronson Kaufusi (ankle), defensive lineman Willie Henry (thigh) and cornerback Maurice Canady (thigh) spent a combined 37 games on injured reserve.

Injuries have been just as relentless on this class this year, when cornerback Tavon Young (torn ACL), running back Kennth Dixon (knee) and Lewis all went down with season-ending injuries. Canady also will miss significant time this season with a knee injury.

"It's just part of the game," Reynolds said. "I don't really think about it. You can't worry about it. You have to play fast and let everything else take care of itself."

This draft class has the potential to stand out beyond the injury bug. Stanley, Lewis and Young all started last season, and Correa and Judon started the preseason opener at linebacker. Kaufusi, Dixon, Moore and Canady can develop into impact players, as well.

The key is to stay healthy.

"You notice [the injuries] and you pray for your teammates and hope they get better," Moore said. "When you're out there, you just have to ignore it and try to keep playing the best you can and not worry about it."