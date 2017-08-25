Ravens will rely on their own Incredible Hulk to become dominant defense

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Apparently, offensive linemen wouldn't like to see Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams when he's angry.

Williams has become the Ravens' personal Incredible Hulk. He uses the green superhero as the wallpaper for his Twitter page and has worn a Hulk shirt underneath his jersey for every practice this summer.

Ravens nose tackle Brandon Williams loves The Incredible Hulk, Wolverine and Bane "because of how fierce they are and how strong they are and their relentlessness to craziness and beastliness." ESPN.com/Jamison Hensley

"He is one of my favorite superheroes, along with the Wolverine and Bane, just because of how fierce they are and how strong they are and their relentlessness to craziness and beastliness," Williams said. "I love going out here every day and being an animal every day, but then in myself. I am the same beast I can be. I am no one else but myself, and I plan to be that this whole time."

This isn't the first time that superheroes have invaded the NFL. On "Hard Knocks," Tampa Bay defensive lineman Gerald McCoy showed off his superhero-themed man cave that depicts him as Football Batman.

This week, Williams did his entire media sessions while wearing his Hulk shirt, with the sleeves cut off.

"You see the abs, you see the abs [on the shirt]?," Williams said. "If you can't show them underneath, you have to buy them. That is what I did since I can have my shirt up a little bit so you can see the little four-pack or the little six-pack or whatever, instead of the keg."

Williams is a unique character in his own right. He's gone from carrying portable toilets in college to signing a $52.5 million contract this offseason. Along the way, the 340-pound lineman has wowed fans by walking on his hands and competing in dance-offs with children at the stadium.

The Ravens made Williams one of their top priorities in free agency. Baltimore gave him a deal that averages $10.8 million per season, which is the highest for a nose tackle and ranks eighth among defensive tackles.

Williams has proven to be a difference-maker, especially in stopping the run. With him on the field, Baltimore has allowed 3.5 yards per carry since 2013. Without him, the Ravens have given up 4.2 yards per carry.

So far this preseason, Williams and Baltimore's run defense have been dominant. Teams are averaging 2.3 yards per carry against Baltimore.

"He has to have a great year for us. He knows it, we know it," defensive coordinator Dean Pees said. "If you are going to be a dominant defense, then you have to be play really good inside. You have to play good everywhere, but it all starts right up the middle, just like in baseball. It is nose guard, middle 'backer, free safety and it goes out from there. We have to have a great year from him."