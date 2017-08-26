Ravens' last three first-round picks likely to sit out third preseason game

Ravens coach John Harbaugh says there is always a sense of urgency entering a season, whether you made the playoffs or not. (1:07)

BALTIMORE -- Is the third preseason game really a dress rehearsal for the regular season when so many key players won't suit up?

The Baltimore Ravens' last three first-round picks -- wide receiver Breshad Perriman (hamstring), offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (undisclosed) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (hamstring) -- are expected to be among the dozen players who will be sidelined for Saturday's preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

Perriman, the No. 26 overall pick in 2015, suffered a "long-term hamstring" injury Aug. 1 and hasn't practiced since. This has been the norm for Perriman, who has only played in one preseason game in his three-year career. Coach John Harbaugh recently indicated Perriman has been making progress. The hope is for Perriman to be ready for the Sept. 10 season opener.

Breshad Perriman suffered a "long-term hamstring" injury Aug. 1 and hasn't practiced since. John Grieshop/Getty Images

Stanley, the No. 6 overall pick in 2016, last practiced on Aug. 12 and didn't indicate he was injured in talking to reporters after that workout. Harbaugh wouldn't disclose the injury, describing it as "camp stuff." James Hurst has been filling in for Stanley at left tackle.

Humphrey, the No. 16 overall pick in 2017, aggravated his hamstring in the last preseason game. In his NFL debut, he was limited to six defensive snaps on Aug. 17 in Miami. Humphrey had previously missed 10 days with the hamstring injury before returning in the middle of August. He had been pressing Brandon Carr for a starting job before the setback.

The other Ravens who are expected to be sidelined are: quarterback Joe Flacco (back), running back Danny Woodhead (hamstring), cornerback Brandon Boykin (undisclosed), linebacker Donald Payne (undisclosed) and offensive tackle Stephane Nembot (undisclosed). Linebacker and special-teams ace Albert McClellan (undisclosed) could also be out after missing Thursday's practice.

Baltimore has four others who will start the season on injured reserve: running back Kenneth Dixon (knee), cornerback Maurice Canady (knee), offensive lineman Nico Siragusa (knee) and receiver-returner Tim White (thumb).

If all of those players are out, the Ravens will be without 15 percent of their 89-man roster (they still have one spot open after cutting linebacker Lamar Louis this week).

Safety Eric Weddle said the Ravens "haven't blinked" while dealing with this large amount of injuries.

"We’ve lost some good players, but that’s why you have good depth and the roster is built the way it is -- so that we could overcome the things we had," Weddle said. "We’re just building toward Week 1. Everyone says this is a dress rehearsal, so we’ve been treating each game, especially ‘ones,’ [like] it’s a real game, and we’ve been playing like it. It’s another test to get our minds right for Week 1 and really, that’s all we’re focusing on."