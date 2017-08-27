Justin Tucker worried more about missing chance to kick than concussion test

BALTIMORE -- There was a brief scare in the Baltimore Ravens' 13-9 preseason victory over the Buffalo Bills on Saturday when All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker was placed in the concussion protocol after attempting an tackle on a kickoff return.

Doctors took Tucker for further evaluation into the locker room, where he had more pressing concerns than his head.

"I'm freaking out down here thinking like, 'Oh, man, I'm going to miss the opportunity to kick a PAT,'" Ravens kicker Justin Tucker said of his time being checked for concussion symptoms Saturday. Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports

"I'm thankful for those guys for making it less of a process and more of just like a, 'Let's get you back on the field and ready to go,'" Tucker said. "At the same time, I'm freaking out down here thinking like, 'Oh, man, I'm going to miss the opportunity to kick a PAT.' Maybe that tells you how neurotic and crazy I can be sometimes. It is what it is. I'm glad to make it out alive."

Tucker was eventually cleared to play again about 20 minutes later, but some wonder why the most accurate kicker in NFL history would risk injury in a meaningless game. Ravens coach John Harbaugh placed the blame elsewhere.

"I would prefer that the ball not get to him," Harbaugh said. "Our kickoff coverage was great the whole game, except for that play. We ran a scheme where we didn't quite get where we wanted to get. That's the responsibility of the rest of the guys: to keep the ball away from him."

After making a 40-yard field goal in the first quarter, Tucker intentionally placed the ensuing kickoff a little short so Baltimore's kickoff team got an opportunity to cover a kick.

Fielding the ball at the Bills' 3-yard line, returner Brandon Tate raced toward the right sideline and found a lane after breaking one tackle. Tucker then put his head down to hit a leaping Tate and his head bounced off the returner's leg. The collision jolted Tucker's neck and knocked Tate out of bounds for a 32-yard return.

"[Tate] just kind of split our coverage, and it's my job to make the play and at least force the returner out of bounds," Tucker said. "I was doing my best just [to] get my head across and go low and protect myself, and I just got hit in kind of a specific way. Thankfully, I'm good to go."

This came nine days after Tucker received flak from teammates in a preseason game in Miami, where he tried to scoop a fumble off a kickoff and score. Harbaugh said afterward that linebacker Terrell Suggs was going to strangle Tucker for attempting it.

Tucker explained after that game that he was looking to make a play because kickers are football players, too. On Saturday night, Tucker acknowledged that you have to play smart as well.

"If it's preseason, you just want to just do your job and make a play," Tucker said. "At the exact same time, you want to be available and ready to go Week 1. I will be. I'm ready to go right now."

Asked if he heard from Suggs after this latest incident, Tucker said, "No, not this time."

Tucker was selected as the Ravens' Most Valuable Player last season. He was the only Ravens player to make first-team All-Pro after completing one of the best seasons ever for a kicker.

He was the most accurate kicker in the NFL in 2016, making 38 of 39 field goals (97.4 percent). His 10 field goals beyond 50 yards tied a league record. And Tucker's 141 points accounted for 41 percent of the Ravens' scoring.

This preseason, Tucker has made all seven of his field-goal attempts, nailing four from 40 yards or longer.

In his five-year career, he's had to make more long-range kicks than open-field tackles. He estimated that the number of times he's had contact can be counted on two hands. Tucker has totaled two tackles on special teams, one in 2012 and the other in 2015.

"Some of that's admittedly kind of nice about my position," said Tucker, who acknowledged this was the first time he ever wondered if he suffered a concussion. "But at the same time, of those seven ... hits I've been involved with, in [the] regular season, both ways it's faster. That's probably the only difference is when you get in the regular season is I'm going in to light somebody up. I'm not just trying to make the tackle. I'm trying to do a little bit more than just that."