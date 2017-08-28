Ravens want to finish off perfect preseason, 'no matter what anyone says'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Preseason games obviously don't count in regular-season records. Just don't tell Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh that these games are meaningless.

The Ravens see value in finishing another perfect preseason in Thursday's finale in New Orleans.

"No matter what anyone says about it, we want to be 4-0 in the preseason, and we want to win on the road," Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh believes this is a time when players can learn how to win football games. Baltimore has won 12 of its last 15 preseason games, and only the Minnesota Vikings (14-2) have a better mark over that time.

He also thinks there can be some carryover into the regular season. In the previous three perfect preseasons under Harbaugh (2009, 2014 and 2016), the Ravens are a combined 9-1 (.900) in September.

Perfect Preseasons Year Record Season finish 1998 6-10 No playoffs 1999 8-8 No playoffs 2000 12-4 Won Super Bowl 2009 9-7 Advanced to divisional round 2014 10-6 Advanced to divisional round 2016 8-8 No playoffs

"I think it helped us," Harbaugh said. "It’s always good to win and those kinds of things. We never do anything specifically to try to win the game, in terms of who we play. We don’t play starters too much. We don’t put guys back in the game. In fact, we usually play our guys less than other teams, but we want our guys to play to win, all 90 of them -- or however many play."

Harbaugh has rarely played any of the Ravens' starters never played in the final preseason game. Starting quarterback Joe Flacco (back) has already been ruled out of the preseason, and it would be surprising to see wide receivers Mike Wallace and Jeremy Maclin, running back Terrance West, guard Marshal Yanda, linebacker Terrell Suggs, cornerback Jimmy Smith, safeties Eric Weddle and Tony Jefferson and defensive tackle Brandon Williams suit up in New Orleans.

This is also the first season in which teams don't have to make cuts before the last preseason game. That means the Ravens and the rest of the NFL will have deeper rosters than usual and might not play any of their top backups as well.

“We haven’t played our front line guys in maybe nine years, so we’re not going to do it now," Harbaugh said. "Our guys need to get ready for [the season opener in] Cincinnati. Our guys need to get ready to play the Bengals."

The preseason finale remains an important one for the bubble players.

On offense, running back Buck Allen, wide receivers Chris Matthews and Quincy Adeboyejo, tight ends Larry Donnell and Vince Mayle and center Jeremy Zuttah are fighting for roster spots. On defense, defensive linemen Carl Davis and Willie Henry, cornerbacks Robertson Daniel and Sheldon Price and linebacker Bam Bradley are looking to earn their way onto the team.

"We do have players that will make the team that will be playing in the game against the Saints," Harbaugh said. "They won’t necessarily be starters, but there will be guys that are going to be role players for us, special teams starters for us, and guys who are battling for spots on the team. There are going to be a lot of tough decisions that we’re going to have to make very soon. This game is going to be a big game, in terms of opportunities for guys to make the team."