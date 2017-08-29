Ravens 'very optimistic' Breshad Perriman will play in season opener

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- It looks like quarterback Joe Flacco isn't the only injured Baltimore Ravens player on track for the season opener.

The Ravens are "very optimistic" wide receiver Breshad Perriman will play Sept. 10 in Cincinnati, coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday.

"That's barring any kind of setback," Harbaugh added.

Perriman, the team's 2015 first-round pick, hasn't practiced since suffering a significant hamstring injury on Aug. 1. He isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason finale, which means he has only played in one preseason game in three NFL seasons.

The hope is for Perriman to be Baltimore's No. 3 receiver behind Jeremy Maclin and Mike Wallace. In Perriman's absence, Michael Campanaro has been the third receiver.

There was an indication that Perriman was close to returning. Before Saturday's preseason game, he was running routes and catching passes from receivers coach Bobby Engram, although he never did anything at full speed.

The hamstring injury to Perriman came at a time when he was playing his best. He was the most impressive receiver in offseason workouts, running better routes and beating all three of the Ravens' top cornerbacks deep.

Injuries have slowed Perriman's development. He missed the entire 2015 season with a partially torn PCL in his right knee, and he was sidelined for all of training camp last year with a partially torn ACL in his left knee. Last season, he caught 33 passes for 499 yards and three touchdowns.