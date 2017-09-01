A playoff prediction: Ravens expected to finish 10-6 by NFL Nation reporters

The Baltimore Ravens will end their two-year playoff drought and finish 10-6 this season. That's according to team-by-team prognostications from ESPN's NFL Nation reporters.
What does this really mean? Well, at this time last year, the NFL Nation reporters predicted Baltimore would go 7-9. That was just one win off what the Ravens actually finished (8-8 record).
My prediction is the Ravens will finish strong to go 9-7.
Here are the predictions and comments by the NFL Nation reporters on all of the Ravens' games this season:
Week 1: at Cincinnati Bengals
Katherine Terrell's prediction: Ravens lose
Terrell's comment: The injury bug hitting the Ravens "is a perfect opportunity for the Bengals to capitalize and get an early division win at home."
Week 2: vs. Cleveland Browns
Pat McManamon's prediction: Ravens win
McManamon's comment: "The Ravens have one of the best defenses in the league, which is enough to beat the Browns in Baltimore."
Week 3: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (London)
Michael DiRocco's prediction: Ravens win
DiRocco's comment: "The Jaguars are 2-2 in Wembley the past four seasons and have won their past two. However, they’ve struggled against the Ravens."
Week 4: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Jeremy Fowler's prediction: Ravens win
Fowler's comment: "The Steelers are allergic to scoring at M&T Bank Stadium, where they've produced 57 points over their past four matchups."
Week 5: at Oakland Raiders
Paul Gutierrez's prediction: Ravens lose
Gutierrez's comment: "Oakland should win its third game in as many years against Baltimore, and the dirt infield at the Coliseum should be gone."
Week 6: vs. Chicago Bears
Jeff Dickerson's prediction: Ravens win
Dickerson's comment: "Do you really think Baltimore is going to miss the playoffs for a third consecutive year? Me neither."
Week 7: at Minnesota Vikings
Kevin Seifert's prediction: Ravens lose
Seifert's comment: "It shouldn't take too many points for the Vikings to overcome the Ravens."
Week 8: vs. Miami Dolphins
James Walker's prediction: Ravens win
Walker's comment: "The ultra-physical Ravens are not the kind of team you want to face in a short week [Thursday night game]."
Week 9: at Tennessee Titans
Cameron Wolfe's prediction: Ravens lose
Wolfe's comment: "Tennessee's offensive line shows its prowess, paving the way for DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry to run wild."
Week 10: Bye
Week 11: at Green Bay Packers
Rob Demovsky's prediction: Ravens lose
Demovsky's comment: "There's not much history between these teams, but the Packers have gotten the better of it, going 4-1 all time, including 3-0 at home."
Week 12: vs. Houston Texans
Sarah Barshop's prediction: Ravens win
Barshop's comment: "On the road, Super Bowl-winning quarterback Joe Flacco will lead Baltimore to a victory."
Week 13: vs. Detroit Lions
Michael Rothstein's prediction: Ravens win
Rothstein's comment: "John Harbaugh, more than any other coach in the league, will understand what both Jim Caldwell and [defensive coordinator Teryl] Austin might try to do since he employed both of them before they came to Detroit."
Week 14: at Pittsburgh Steelers
Fowler's prediction: Ravens lose
Fowler's comment: "By this point, the injuries are mounting and the [Ravens'] offensive firepower isn't enough to score 30 in Heinz."
Week 15: at Cleveland Browns
McManamon's prediction: Ravens win
McManamon's comment: "The Ravens will be fighting for a playoff spot; the Browns will have their four wins."
Week 16: vs. Indianapolis Colts
Mike Wells' prediction: Ravens win
Wells' comment: "The Colts need this victory to stay in contention for the AFC South title. But for the third straight December, Indianapolis fails to do what it takes to get the job done in a tight division race."
Week 17: vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Terrell's prediction: Ravens win
Terrell's comment: "It's hard to sweep a divisional opponent, [so] I see the Ravens taking one of the two games against the Bengals."