A playoff prediction: Ravens expected to finish 10-6 by NFL Nation reporters

The Baltimore Ravens will end their two-year playoff drought and finish 10-6 this season. That's according to team-by-team prognostications from ESPN's NFL Nation reporters.

What does this really mean? Well, at this time last year, the NFL Nation reporters predicted Baltimore would go 7-9. That was just one win off what the Ravens actually finished (8-8 record).

My prediction is the Ravens will finish strong to go 9-7.

Here are the predictions and comments by the NFL Nation reporters on all of the Ravens' games this season:

Week 1: at Cincinnati Bengals

Katherine Terrell's prediction: Ravens lose

Terrell's comment: The injury bug hitting the Ravens "is a perfect opportunity for the Bengals to capitalize and get an early division win at home."

Week 2: vs. Cleveland Browns

Pat McManamon's prediction: Ravens win

McManamon's comment: "The Ravens have one of the best defenses in the league, which is enough to beat the Browns in Baltimore."

Week 3: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (London)

Michael DiRocco's prediction: Ravens win

DiRocco's comment: "The Jaguars are 2-2 in Wembley the past four seasons and have won their past two. However, they’ve struggled against the Ravens."

Week 4: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Jeremy Fowler's prediction: Ravens win

Fowler's comment: "The Steelers are allergic to scoring at M&T Bank Stadium, where they've produced 57 points over their past four matchups."

Week 5: at Oakland Raiders

Paul Gutierrez's prediction: Ravens lose

Gutierrez's comment: "Oakland should win its third game in as many years against Baltimore, and the dirt infield at the Coliseum should be gone."

Week 6: vs. Chicago Bears

Jeff Dickerson's prediction: Ravens win

Dickerson's comment: "Do you really think Baltimore is going to miss the playoffs for a third consecutive year? Me neither."

Week 7: at Minnesota Vikings

Kevin Seifert's prediction: Ravens lose

Seifert's comment: "It shouldn't take too many points for the Vikings to overcome the Ravens."

Week 8: vs. Miami Dolphins

James Walker's prediction: Ravens win

Walker's comment: "The ultra-physical Ravens are not the kind of team you want to face in a short week [Thursday night game]."

Week 9: at Tennessee Titans

Cameron Wolfe's prediction: Ravens lose

Wolfe's comment: "Tennessee's offensive line shows its prowess, paving the way for DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry to run wild."

NFL Nation writers see the Ravens as an improved team in 2017. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10: Bye

Week 11: at Green Bay Packers

Rob Demovsky's prediction: Ravens lose

Demovsky's comment: "There's not much history between these teams, but the Packers have gotten the better of it, going 4-1 all time, including 3-0 at home."

Week 12: vs. Houston Texans

Sarah Barshop's prediction: Ravens win

Barshop's comment: "On the road, Super Bowl-winning quarterback Joe Flacco will lead Baltimore to a victory."

Week 13: vs. Detroit Lions

Michael Rothstein's prediction: Ravens win

Rothstein's comment: "John Harbaugh, more than any other coach in the league, will understand what both Jim Caldwell and [defensive coordinator Teryl] Austin might try to do since he employed both of them before they came to Detroit."

Week 14: at Pittsburgh Steelers

Fowler's prediction: Ravens lose

Fowler's comment: "By this point, the injuries are mounting and the [Ravens'] offensive firepower isn't enough to score 30 in Heinz."

Week 15: at Cleveland Browns

McManamon's prediction: Ravens win

McManamon's comment: "The Ravens will be fighting for a playoff spot; the Browns will have their four wins."

Week 16: vs. Indianapolis Colts

Mike Wells' prediction: Ravens win

Wells' comment: "The Colts need this victory to stay in contention for the AFC South title. But for the third straight December, Indianapolis fails to do what it takes to get the job done in a tight division race."

Week 17: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Terrell's prediction: Ravens win

Terrell's comment: "It's hard to sweep a divisional opponent, [so] I see the Ravens taking one of the two games against the Bengals."