Jon Gruden: Joe Flacco faces 'serious challenge' after missed practice time

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Joe Flacco returned to practice Saturday, which backs up the Baltimore Ravens' assertion that he'll start at quarterback for the season opener at the Cincinnati Bengals.

How prepared he'll be for that game is another matter.

Jon Gruden, a Super Bowl-winning coach and current Monday Night Football analyst, believes Flacco faces "a serious challenge" after being sidelined with a back injury for 36 days this summer. What Flacco has to accomplish in a short amount of time is getting timing and rhythm with his receivers as well as adjust to the speed of the game.

"I disagree with Allen Iverson," Gruden said. "I think practice is really important when you've got 11 guys that you've got to manage. Fortunately, [the Ravens] got the same coordinator two years in a row. That's a novelty in Baltimore."

Recent history is inconclusive on the success rate of quarterbacks who play after missing the entire preseason due to injury. According to ESPN Stats & Info, it's only believed three quarterbacks have ever done so over the past decade: Tom Brady (foot injury, 2008), Peyton Manning (knee, 2008) and Robert Griffin III (knee, 2013).

Brady's injury problems continued into the opener, when he suffered a season-ending knee injury. Manning managed to still be at his best, winning his third NFL Most Valuable Player award. And Griffin regressed after a stellar rookie season, throwing 16 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

This season, Flacco isn't alone. Andrew Luck sat out the entire preseason after having offseason surgery on his right shoulder, and Cam Newton played one series in the preseason after having offseason shoulder surgery as well.

"[Flacco is] going to have to get out there and not only show that his arm is healthy, but he's got to get himself back in I think to football shape and really work through the timing with this young receiving corps, and I'm sure Cam Newton is fighting the same thing and Andrew Luck will indeed fight the same thing when he comes back," Gruden said. "They've lost a lot of valuable time, the snap count, the pre-snap information gathering, the hand signals, all the things that these guys do that no one really studies."

This is unfamiliar territory for Flacco, who had never missed a training camp practice in his previous nine NFL seasons. The biggest concern is Flacco re-establishing chemistry with his receivers in just four practices and two walkthroughs before the opener in Cincinnati.

Flacco hasn't thrown to any of his top three wide receivers (Mike Wallace, Jeremy Maclin and Breshad Perriman) for more than a season. Maclin, who was signed in June, has only had three practices with Flacco.

"I think it’s always a concern as far as the timing and the precision and all that with what you do," coach John Harbaugh said. "I’m sure that’ll be something that we’ll be working on all year. There will be things every game that we’ll need to improve upon. But, having those guys together, so that process can be ongoing, is good. The other thing is: I think it’s important to do that, but the right pieces tend to fall in place well. So, I’m hopeful that these are the right pieces and that they fall in place quickly."