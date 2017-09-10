Ravens defense boldly backs up its words by silencing Bengals in opener

The Ravens' defense got the best of Andy Dalton in Sunday's game as Brandon Carr, Lardarius Webb, and C.J. Mosley recorded interceptions. (0:55)

CINCINNATI -- The Baltimore Ravens defense opened the 2017 season with an air of dominance and defiance that should've surprised no one -- especially if you've listened to the players this year.

After six months of saying the defense's potential could be "legendary" and could rival Baltimore's historic 2000 defense, the Ravens made a loud early statement with a season-opening 20-0 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday.

The defense stirred up memories of the great ones in Ravens history in forcing five turnovers (four interceptions and one fumble), recording five sacks and holding the Bengals to 221 total yards.

Lardarius Webb recorded one of the Ravens' four interceptions as Baltimore blanked Cincinnati 20-0 in Sunday's season opener. Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports

The only other times the Ravens had delivered a shutout in an opener were in 2000 and 2006. The 2000 defense set an NFL record for fewest points in a 16-game season, and the 2006 defense is the only one in franchise history to finish ranked No. 1.

The last time Baltimore won in Cincinnati was in 2011, when the Ravens had Ray Lewis and Ed Reed roaming the defense. The way the Ravens were taking the ball away Sunday, it was reminiscent of how Lewis and Reed changed games.

It didn't matter that Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco only practiced eight days before the opener because of a back injury. It also didn't matter that running back Danny Woodhead was carted off the field after one series with a hamstring injury.

Baltimore came into this season knowing it has to win with defense -- safety Eric Weddle even said so -- and the Ravens set the tone for the game and perhaps the season.

The Ravens defense forced turnovers on four of its first seven series, and it did so in dramatic fashion. On two drives inside its 10-yard line, Baltimore took the ball away. Linebacker C.J. Mosley leaped for an interception in the end zone, and linebacker Terrell Suggs stripped Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton from behind for a fumble.

Baltimore went all-in on defense this offseason, spending $56.75 million in guaranteed money on that side of the ball and drafting defensive players with its first four picks. Judging by how the Ravens roughed up Dalton and the Bengals on Sunday, they got an immediate return on that investment.