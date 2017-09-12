Terrell Suggs has become the Ravens' quarterback-sacking Benjamin Button

Jeff Saturday explains why the Ravens proved to have a top defense in the league after their strong performance against the Bengals. (1:03)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs is trying to defy more than age. He's also battling NFL history.

Suggs, who turns 35 in October, showed how much he had left in Sunday's opener, when he sacked Andy Dalton twice and almost wrapped him up for a third time. That's an impressive start considering there have been only four players since 2000 to record double-digit sacks at the age of 35 or older, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

"He has the Benjamin Button disease," said defensive tackle Brandon Williams, referring to the movie where the main character ages in reverse.

Suggs is the oldest player on the Ravens defense and looked like its best player in Sunday's 20-0 rout of the Cincinnati Bengals. He recorded six sacks and stripped Dalton to force a fumble on third down inside the Baltimore 10-yard line. Suggs schooled Bengals left tackle Cedric Ogbuehi, a 2015 first-round pick who was in sixth grade when Suggs began his NFL career.

EXPERIENCED SACK ARTISTS There have been four players who recorded double-digit sacks at the age of 35 or older: Year Player Sacks Age 2000 Trace Armstrong 16.5 35 2000 Bruce Smith 10 37 2013 John Abraham 11.5 35 2015 Julius Peppers 10.5 35 Source: ESPN Stats & Information

The franchise's all-time sacks leader didn't resemble a player beginning his 15th NFL season.

"You don't look at him like that. You don't think about that when you watch him play," coach John Harbaugh said. "I'm sure our opponents don't care how long he's been playing. It's fun to watch."

Suggs' strong season opener is the result of health and hard work. Last year, he came back from an Achilles injury only to tear a biceps. Suggs played with one good arm for the final nine games.

This offseason, Suggs fully recovered from his injuries while participating in the team's voluntary conditioning program for the first time in his career. Defensive coordinator Dean Pees described Suggs in the spring as being "renewed."

"I told him the other day when I walked in the weight room, 'Man, you look like you are 25 years old again,'" Pees said.

Suggs is the most decorated player on the Ravens. He won the NFL defensive rookie of the year award in 2003, earned the league's defensive player of the year honors in 2011 and has reached the Pro Bowl six times.

But after being the star of the opener, Suggs repeatedly turned questions about his play into answers about the defense.

"We're more concerned with the things we didn't do so well," Suggs said.

"We're striving for perfection," he added.

"We're still a little pissed off about the bad things we let happen," he continued.

Suggs deflected credit to Ozzie Newsome because the general manager signed safety Tony Jefferson and cornerback Brandon Carr as well as drafting cornerback Marlon Humphrey in the first round. He reminisced about how his job was made easier when playing alongside defensive tackle Haloti Ngata, who constantly drew double teams during his nine years (2006-14) in Baltimore.

"Now Brandon Williams came into his own and I can play freely," Suggs said. "I always benefit from the guys around me. If we can stay healthy all year, we'll see what we can do with this thing."