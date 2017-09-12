Ravens leap seven spots to No. 14 in ESPN's Power Rankings

Week 1 results sent preseason expectations out the window. Some teams shined, like the Steelers, Lions and Ravens. Others, like the Cardinals and Texans, fell flat. (1:00)

The Baltimore Ravens' 20-0 season-opening victory against the Cincinnati Bengals certainly impressed the voters at ESPN's power rankings.

The Ravens jumped up seven spots to No. 14, which marked the third-biggest leap of the week. Only the Detroit Lions (No. 10) and the Los Angeles Rams (No. 18), both of whom improved nine spots, had bigger moves up the rankings than Baltimore.

It's more impressive when you consider the Ravens are the fifth highest ranked AFC team. The Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 1), Kansas City Chiefs (No. 3), New England Patriots (No. 4) and Oakland Raiders (No. 6) are ahead of Baltimore.

As far as the rest of the AFC North goes, the Bengals fell three spots to No. 25 and the Cleveland Browns remained at No. 30.