Would Joe Flacco really be fine with being the Ravens' new Trent Dilfer?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Joe Flacco reversed his stance a bit from after Sunday's 20-0 season-opening victory, saying on Wednesday he would go along with a Trent Dilfer-type role if it means the Baltimore Ravens are winning.

"If we're going to win a bunch of football games, we're going to have to do it a handful of different ways throughout the course of the season," Flacco said. "But if we can win doing what we did on Sunday, then there's no need to do anything else."

After throwing a career-low 17 passes Sunday, Joe Flacco would prefer to be more involved. But as long as the Ravens win, he'll manage. Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire

It was only a couple of days ago when Flacco let it be known he wasn't a fan of being a game manager. After throwing 17 passes in Cincinnati -- his career low for a full game -- Flacco said it was fun to win but not fun to play on offense.

This was the type of limited passing performance that defined Dilfer's Super Bowl-winning 2000 season. Dilfer only needed to average 16 completions and 187 yards passing per game as Baltimore's defense repeatedly shut down teams.

Flacco found himself in a similar circumstance to begin the 2017 season. On Sunday, Baltimore jumped out to a 17-0 halftime lead, and Flacco only needed to throw three passes the rest of the way as the Ravens ran out the clock.

"When you're the quarterback and you realize you're up 20 points, the most important thing is winning the football game," Flacco said. "You really don't care [about statistics] at that point."

The Ravens did talk on the sidelines about taking some shots downfield later in the game.

"I kind of waived and gave my two cents, like, 'Hey, man, we're up 20-0. There's about seven or eight minutes left in the game. We just have to keep doing what we're doing, because this is how we’re going to win this game,'" Flacco said. "If we would've done something like that -- maybe it would've worked, maybe it wouldn't have. But I think the downside was way more than the upside, in that case."

Flacco's strong arm and $24.55 million salary cap number (the highest in the NFL) doesn't afford him to sit in the passenger seat for Baltimore too often. He led the Ravens on their 2012 Super Bowl run, throwing 11 touchdowns and no interceptions. Last season, Flacco threw the ball 672 times, the second-most in the NFL.

Sunday's run-heavy performance contrasted previous years and proved to be timely. Flacco missed all of training camp and the preseason because of a back injury. So keeping the ball on the ground allowed the Ravens to ease him back into the offense.

But Flacco and coach John Harbaugh both said the quarterback is healthy enough to shed the game manager label.

"Joe is fully capable when it goes the other way, and when we have to score points, which could very easily be this week," Harbaugh said. "Or if the defense dictates that to us, which probably defenses are

going to do. We're going to have to be able to -- and we're fully capable with the players we have, including Joe and the wide receivers -- of throwing the ball all over the place if we have to do that to win the games."