Ravens can match 72-year-old defensive feat with another shutout

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Strong safety Tony Jefferson was asked how does the Baltimore Ravens defense follow up a shutout in the season opener.

"Do it again," Jefferson said.

If the Ravens shut out the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, their defense will match a 72-year-old feat. According to ESPN Stats & Information, the last time an NFL team delivered shutouts in its first two games was Cleveland in 1945. That is, the Cleveland Rams.

Recording one shutout is difficult, much less back-to-back ones. But here's the best argument for Baltimore holding Cleveland scoreless at M&T Bank Stadium: The Ravens defense has allowed the NFL's fewest points at home since John Harbaugh became coach in 2008, and Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer is making his first career start on the road.

While C.J. Mosley and the Ravens kept Joe Mixon and the Bengals in check in Week 1, they're not about to rest on their laurels. John Grieshop/Getty Images

"This is one of the best defenses I've seen them have in a while," Browns coach Hue Jackson said of the Ravens.

This offseason, Jefferson said this Ravens defense can be "legendary." Baltimore took an authoritative first step in that direction Sunday, when the Ravens held the Bengals scoreless on 12 drives.

Cincinnati got inside the Baltimore 10-yard line twice, and the Ravens forced turnovers each time. Inside linebacker C.J. Mosley leapt in the end zone for an interception, and outside linebacker Terrell Suggs stripped the ball from quarterback Andy Dalton.

This marked the eighth time in the last 15 years that a team began the season with a shutout. The other previous seven defenses -- the Bills and Buccaneers in 2003, the Ravens, Chargers and Bears in 2006, the Seahawks in 2009 and the 49ers in 2016 -- allowed an average of 16.8 points in Week 2. The 49ers, for instance, produced a shutout in the opener, then gave up 46 points the next week.

That's why the prevailing thought among Ravens defenders is Week 1 doesn't mean anything unless they follow it up with the same intensity.

"As far as we are concerned, last week didn’t happen," Suggs said. "We are just trying to go 1-0 this week. We are taking it as our first game, and of course, it is our first home game. It is our home opener. You kind of have to have a short memory. Because this is the NFL; your fate can change in a week. We are acting like last week was just a dream."

Since 2000, Baltimore and Seattle are tied for the most shutouts with 10. The only time the Ravens shut out opponents in consultive games was in 2000, when the defense blanked the Bengals and the Browns.

It's even rarer to do so to kick off a season. The only two teams to shut out their first two opponents were the 1942 Chicago Cardinals and 1945 Rams.

"There has been a lot of anticipation for this team’s defense," Mosley said, "and I think they’re ready to see that same type of play we had away, at home."