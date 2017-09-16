Healthy again, Jeremy Maclin reached 20 mph on his first Ravens touchdown

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The conversation usually centers on Breshad Perriman and Mike Wallace when talking about the Baltimore Ravens' fastest wide receivers.

But Jeremy Maclin showed in his Ravens debut that he isn't exactly a possession receiver. In the season opener, Maclin reached 20.6 mph on a 48-yard touchdown; he caught a short pass over the middle and outsprinted the Cincinnati Bengals' defense to the end zone.

His longest catch since September 2015 came after he was hampered by a torn groin muscle last season.

"That was not really my mindset -- to go out there and show everyone that I am still healthy," Maclin said. "But if I was not healthy, I would not be playing. I am healthy. I am happy that year is behind me. I am happy where I am now. I am happy that I am part of this organization, and I am looking forward to winning more ballgames."

Fastest receivers in Week 1 Here are the five fastest-timed wide receivers in the NFL in Week 1: Name Team MPH Tyreek Hill Chiefs 20.82 Jeremy Maclin Ravens 20.6 Travis Benjamin Chargers 20.56 Brandin Cooks Patriots 19.9 Cody Latimer Broncos 19.8 Source: NFL Next Gen Stats

Maclin was the second-fasted wide receiver clocked in Week 1. He trailed only Kansas City's Tyreek Hill, whose top speed reached 20.8 mph.

Maclin's speed has been underrated. Two years ago, he tweeted a shot at the Madden NFL 16 video game, which had his speed rating at 87.

Maclin's statistics didn't help his cause. He went from a career-best 15.5 yards per catch in 2014 with the Philadelphia Eagles to a career-worst 12.2 yards per reception with Alex Smith and the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016.

Maclin made strides to turn that around with his first touchdown with the Ravens, which staked them to a 17-0 halftime lead in Cincinnati. But Maclin shrugged off the importance of reaching the end zone in his first game with a new team.

"My one and only job is to be reliable for the team, for the quarterback, for the offense," Maclin said. "That particular play, I think more credit probably goes to Joe [Flacco] for putting us in the situation to be successful. As a receiver, it is my job to go out there and make plays. Whenever the ball comes my way, it is my job to come up with the ball and make the play."

History says Maclin will likely get another chance at a big play. Since Flacco's first NFL season in 2008, he has completed 33 passes of 25 yards or more against the Cleveland Browns, who play at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday. That's over two per meeting.

Maclin hasn't had much time with Flacco because the receiver was signed in late June and the starting quarterback missed all of training camp and the preseason with a back injury. Maclin believes his chemistry with Flacco took a step forward recently.

"I think this week in practice, we ramped it up a little bit and were able to do some different things," Maclin said. "Week 1, we were able to control the ball with our run game. Our defense played out of their minds. When you have that recipe, there's no need to air the ball out. This is the National Football League, and there are going to be games when you have to throw the ball a little more. When that comes, we'll be able to do that."