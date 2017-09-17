Ravens vs. Browns is a battle of the ages (at least from one perspective)

Bill Polian and Herm Edwards are confident in Baltimore's performance against Cleveland on Sunday, but Edwards thinks Deshone Kizer will lead the Browns in a hard-fought game. (0:44)

BALTIMORE -- When Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs began his NFL career, Cleveland Browns starting quarterback DeShone Kizer was in first grade.

That puts it in perspective about how Sunday's game between the Ravens and Browns is a battle of the ages. It's a veteran Baltimore team against a youthful Cleveland one.

The Ravens had the second-oldest starting lineup in Week 1 with an average age of 27.6. The Browns had the NFL's youngest at 24.4.

"They're very young," Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco said. "They're going to play with a ton of passion, energy, especially on the defensive side of the ball. When you can play with that kind of energy and run to the ball, that's really what leads to good defenses. That's how it starts. It's running to the football, and these guys definitely do that."

When the Ravens' Terrell Suggs, above, began his NFL career, Browns QB DeShone Kizer was in first grade. Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens have 14 players at 30 or older, which is tied with the Arizona Cardinals for the most in the league. The Browns have three such players.

"It'd be tough for us to come in here and think of these guys as the same old team," Flacco said.

Other pregame notes:

Flacco's good streak: Flacco has thrown for at least one touchdown pass in 10 straight meetings with the Browns. He has a 15-2 (.882) career record against the Browns. Only two quarterbacks have better win percentages against a single opponent: Ben Roethlisberger against the Browns (21-2, .913) and Tom Brady against the Buffalo Bills (26-3, .897).

Flacco's bad streak: Flacco has thrown an interception in seven straight games, the longest streak of his career and the second-longest active streak in the NFL. The Los Angeles Chargers' Philip Rivers has been picked off in eight games in a row.

Strong at home: Baltimore is 14-2 in September home games under coach John Harbaugh, which shouldn't come as a surprise. Since Harbaugh became coach in 2008, the Ravens have the third-best home mark in the league. Baltimore is 54-18 (.750) at M&T Bank Stadium, trailing only the New England Patriots (62-11) and Green Bay Packers (56-16-1).

2-0 start rare for Ravens: Baltimore can go 2-0 for the second straight season if it beats Cleveland. But this hasn't been the norm. The Ravens had gone six straight seasons without a 2-0 start (2010-15). Since the NFL went to 12 playoff teams in 1990, 63 percent of the teams who began 2-0 have gone on to make the postseason.

By the numbers: Ravens LB Terrell Suggs' 17 sacks and eight forced fumbles against Cleveland are his most against any one team during his career. ... Terrance West, a third-round pick of the Browns in 2014, has averaged 3.6 yards per carry against his former team. In four meetings against his former team, West has never eclipsed 65 yards rushing. ... CB Brandon Carr will make his 146th consecutive start, most among active NFL defensive players. ... WR Jeremy Maclin, who caught a 48-yard touchdown pass last week in his Ravens debut, has scored a touchdown in each of his two games against Cleveland.