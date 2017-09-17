Ravens' turnover-forcing machine overwhelms sloppy Browns

In the first quarter, Ravens safety Eric Weddle bobbles the ball and secures it for an interception on a pass intended for Duke Johnson. (0:19)

BALTIMORE -- The mastery of the Baltimore Ravens' defense can best be summed up with a couple of numbers.

The Ravens have as many turnovers as points allowed this season (10).

Baltimore improved to 2-0 with a 24-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns because its defense is a turnover-forcing machine. The Ravens took the ball away five times Sunday, and it didn't matter whether it was rookie DeShone Kizer or backup Kevin Hogan at quarterback.

It was timely that the Baltimore defense once again set the tone on a day when the Ravens saluted their 2000 Super Bowl-winning team, which won with a historic defense. Two of the Ravens' touchdowns Sunday came off turnovers, and the Ravens sealed their sixth consecutive home victory with two in the fourth quarter.

The turnovers are coming from unlikely places. Rookie linebacker Tyus Bowser, who had four interceptions in his four-year collegiate career, picked off a pass in his second career NFL game. Defensive back Lardarius Webb, who had one interception last season, has already doubled that number. Cornerback Brandon Carr, who had picked off one pass in his previous 52 games, now has two interceptions in his first two games with the Ravens.

As a result, the Ravens have taken the ball away 10 times on 23 drives this season. That amounts to 43 percent of the time. Baltimore forced 28 turnovers all of the previous season, and the Ravens are more than a third of the way there two games into this season.

Sunday's defensive effort wasn't as dominant as the opener, in which the Ravens shut out the Cincinnati Bengals. Baltimore had too many blown coverages and allowed too many big plays. The Ravens looked ordinary on Hogan's 25-yard touchdown pass, the first points scored on Baltimore this season. The TD ended the Ravens' scoreless streak at 85 minutes, 4 seconds.

Defense will likely have to lead the way if the Ravens' offense remains this inconsistent, unexplosive and unlucky. Pro Bowl right guard Marshal Yanda left the game early in the second quarter with a left ankle injury.

The Ravens will look to continue to pile on the turnovers next week in London, when they face Blake Bortles and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bortles has thrown 53 interceptions in 48 career games, which will get the attention of Baltimore's opportunistic defense.