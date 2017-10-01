Time to push the panic button as Joe Flacco, Ravens' offense sputter

Ben Roethlisberger throws an 11-yard touchdown pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster, and the Steelers WR celebrates by mimicking Ken and Ryu's famous Hadouken fireball. (0:32)

BALTIMORE -- This week, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco insisted it was too early to say the NFL's worst-ranked offense is playing poorly.

Sunday's performance in a 26-9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers says otherwise.

Flacco finished with 31-of-49 for 235 yards and two interceptions as the Ravens fell to 2-2. This comes after he was held to a career-worst 28 yards passing last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This time, the inability to get anything going on offense can't be blamed on an overseas trip to London. The Ravens were facing their biggest rival for first place in the AFC North, and they were sleepwalking for most of the game on offense.

What you need to know in the NFL

• Statistics

• Scoreboard

• 2017 schedule, results

• Standings

This offense under offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg is broken, and there doesn't appear to be a quick fix. It's these types of lackluster efforts that have cost offensive coordinators their jobs in Baltimore. Just ask Cam Cameron and Marc Trestman.

Flacco's struggles can be summed up in a couple of streaks. He has only led Baltimore to one touchdown in his past 28 drives. Flacco has thrown an interception in 10 straight games, the longest current streak in the league and the worst of his 10-year career.

Flacco isn't alone in this second straight flop. Wide receiver Mike Wallace dropped a 30-yard pass. Running back Alex Collins continued to fumble despite being the biggest playmaker on offense. The offensive line failed to hold up in pass protection, allowing Flacco to get hit repeatedly (officially, it was four sacks).

Perhaps this should've been expected. Leading receiver Dennis Pitta suffered a season-ending hip injury in the offseason, Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda was then lost for the season with an ankle injury in Week 2, and Flacco missed the all of training camp and the preseason with a lower back injury.

The Ravens' defense wasn't dominant, but it put the offense in a position to succeed. An interception by safety Eric Weddle gave the ball to Flacco and the offense at the Steelers' 18-yard line. But the Ravens could only manage two incompletions and a sack in a four-play, minus-6-yard drive that ended up in a field goal.

Baltimore's fourth-quarter comeback attempt led to two interceptions, leading to boos from the home crowd. After one pick, the usually reserved Flacco waved his hand in disgust.

The frustrations -- and struggles -- on offense cannot be denied.