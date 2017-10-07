Ravens' Alex Collins gives inspirational message to 12-year-old being bullied

Running back Alex Collins has made quite an impact on the Baltimore Ravens offense in a short time, going from the practice squad to the starting lineup in three weeks.

Collins has been equally impressive off the field.

On Friday, someone asked Collins on Twitter for any advice he would give to a 12-year-old being bullied for taking dance lessons. Collins provided this inspirational response:

Never stop doing the things you love because someone else doesnt agree. chase your dreams Carl and don't let them stop you from being great! https://t.co/T4MI6QQe3h — Alex Collins (@Budda03) October 7, 2017

Collins certainly knows about perseverance. Cut by the Seattle Seahawks just before the start of the regular season, Collins signed with Baltimore's practice squad in Week 1 and quickly worked himself up the depth chart, making his first NFL start last Sunday.

With his quick feet and physical running style, Collins is the Ravens' leading rusher, gaining 206 yards on 25 carries. His 8.2-yards per carry average leads the NFL.

If he can fix his fumbling problems, Collins will tighten his grip on the Ravens' starting job.