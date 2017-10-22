Ravens' season beginning to unravel because of painfully sad offense

Latavius Murray runs for 113 yards and a touchdown to lead the Vikings past the Ravens 24-16. (1:13)

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Baltimore Ravens' season is spiraling downward, following the direction of their plummeting and painfully awful offense.

The Ravens' 24-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday can be chalked up to another futile performance by quarterback Joe Flacco and a thinned-out supporting cast.

Baltimore's offense scored a touchdown on the final play of the game -- a 13-yard pass to Chris Moore -- which ended a TD drought of nine full quarters as well as an overtime period. Before that touchdown, the Ravens' only points against the Vikings came off three long Justin Tucker field goals (48, 57, 47 yards).

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco was sacked a season-high five times in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Vikings. Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The Ravens' offense managed just 214 total yards and was held to 6-of-16 on third downs.

Sadly, none of this comes as a surprise. The NFL's 29th-ranked offense played most of the game without its top three wide receivers. Mike Wallace was knocked out of the game in the first quarter with a concussion, and Baltimore had already scratched Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) and Breshad Perriman (concussion).

Flacco, who finished 27-of-39 for 186 yards, had nowhere to throw the ball. The only healthy receivers were Moore, Michael Campanaro and recently signed Griff Whalen. That trio had combined for 12 catches for 104 yards and no touchdowns entering this game.

What you need to know in the NFL

• Statistics

• Scoreboard

• 2017 schedule, results

• Standings

Flacco also had little time to get rid of the ball behind a makeshift offensive line. He was sacked a season-worst five times.

As a result, the Ravens didn't get in the red zone until 1:14 left in the game, when they trailed by 15 points.

This marked the fourth loss in five games for Baltimore (3-4). In those losses, the Ravens have totaled a pathetic three offensive touchdowns.

Sunday's struggles wasted a solid effort by the Ravens defense, which limited Minnesota to one touchdown and six field goals. But this defense has grown accustomed to the small margin for error provided by the Baltimore offense.