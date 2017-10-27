Ravens honor life of Konrad Reuland by giving game ball to his parents

BALTIMORE -- A night honoring the life of Konrad Reuland culminated in the Baltimore Ravens presenting the game ball to the former tight end's parents after a 40-0 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Reuland, who spent the 2015 season with the Ravens, passed away last December at the age of 29 after suffering a brain aneurysm. A video tribute during Thursday night's game stated Reuland saved 75 lives through the donations of his organs, a list that includes Hall of Fame baseball player Rod Carew, who received a heart and kidney. Reuland's parents and Carew then received a standing ovation.

After the victory, wide receiver Griff Whalen handed the game ball to Ralf and Mary Reuland. A former teammate of Reuland's at Stanford, Whalen wore eye black that had "RIP" under his left eye and "Konrad" under his right.

"It was very important to me and very emotional," Whalen said. "They're an incredible family, and he was such an incredible person. To be honest, since I got here in training camp, every time I walk into the [Ravens] building I think of Konrad."

The night before the game, coach John Harbaugh spoke to the players about Reuland and what it means to be a Raven.

"Without getting too sappy, it’s meaningful to be in this program and a part of this community," Harbaugh said.

Reuland played four games for the Ravens in 2015, starting in one. He didn't have a catch. In two seasons with the New York Jets (2012 and 2013), Reuland had 12 receptions for 90 yards and no touchdowns.

After the largest shutout victory in franchise history, Harbaugh announced that the team dedicated the win to Reuland.

"It was a very emotional, very awesome moment," Harbaugh said. "In Konrad’s memory, it was a great win."