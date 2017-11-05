Too little, much too late for Joe Flacco, Ravens offense in critical loss to Titans

The Ravens line up for a punt but instead of kicking it away, punter Sam Koch completes a pass to Chris Moore for a 16-yard gain. (0:21)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Baltimore Ravens' offense provided some drama in the fourth quarter but not much else.

Chalk up Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Tennessee Titans to an offense that was stagnant for three quarters. For most of the game, Joe Flacco and the Ravens couldn't throw the ball deep, convert on third down, pick up one yard at critical times or reach the end zone with any regularity.

This latest offensive lapse couldn't have come at a worse time. This loss dropped Baltimore's playoff chances from 42 percent to 28 percent.

And Flacco and the offense weren't playing an imposing defense like those of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears or Minnesota Vikings. This was against a Titans defense that had allowed 24.7 points per game, which ranked 26th in the NFL.

The losses are essentially painful rerun after rerun. Flacco threw two interceptions, including one where he threw flat-footed and into coverage. Since the start of 2013 (the year after he won the Super Bowl), Flacco has a league-high 22 games with multiple interceptions, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

The Ravens were 6-of-16 on third downs, a familiar trend for an offense that came in ranked No. 28 in third-down efficiency. Baltimore also will be kicking itself for not converting on fourth-and-one at the Tennessee 17-yard line.

The Ravens' first offensive touchdown -- with 8 minutes, 56 seconds left in the game -- was jump-started by an Eric Weddle interception that began the drive inside Titans territory. Their second TD came in the final minute.

Baltimore now heads into its bye week, and atop the list of priorities is fixing this offense. But after dropping under .500 midway through the season, it might be too late for the Ravens to turn it around.