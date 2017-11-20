Ravens now squarely in driver's seat for first playoff berth since 2014

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Baltimore Ravens currently hold onto the No. 6 and final playoff spot in the AFC because Sunday couldn't have gone any better for them.

The Ravens shut out the Green Bay Packers, 23-0, while the other contenders for that spot lost. The Buffalo Bills (5-5), Oakland Raiders (4-6) ad Miami Dolphins (4-6) fell by a combined score of 117-52.

Baltimore (5-5) has the same record as Buffalo, but the Ravens hold the tiebreaker edge because their conference record (4-3) is better than the Bills (3-3).

The Ravens' remaining schedule is among the easiest in the league. Their final six opponents have a 25-35 record (.416). Baltimore plays four of its last six games at home and only faces two more teams with winning records in the Detroit Lions (6-4) and Pittsburgh Steelers (8-2).

The Ravens are looking to get to the playoffs for the first time since 2014.