Ravens keep it ugly in beating Texans to remain in the playoff hunt

Terrell Suggs bursts off the line, makes his way to Tom Savage and forces a fumble that Ravens LB C.J. Mosley is able to recover. (0:58)

BALTIMORE -- The boos from the fans who remained at M&T Bank Stadium resonated loudly midway through the fourth quarter. One fan could be heard screaming, "Marty [Mornhinweg, offensive coordinator], you're fired."

Yet, like it or not -- or believe it or not -- the Baltimore Ravens still have the inside track for the No. 6 and final playoff seed in the AFC.

The Ravens beat the beat-up Houston Texans, 23-16, despite playing ugly on offense and sloppy on defense.

Baltimore could only breathe a sigh of relief with 4:44 remaining, when linebacker Terrell Suggs stripped Texans quarterback Tom Savage of the ball. Up until that point, the Ravens struggled to complete passes downfield and struggled to cover Houston wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (which led to numerous penalties).

But, in the year of mediocrity in the AFC, the Ravens improved to 6-5 and take over the No. 6 seed from the Buffalo Bills with five weeks remaining. Baltimore holds the tiebreaker over Buffalo with a better conference record (5-3).

The Ravens' three forced turnovers -- including two in the fourth quarter -- and a fake punt by Sam Koch in the first half saved an offense that continued to sputter. Joe Flacco was 20-of-32 for 141 yards against a Texans defense known for giving up big pass plays. Baltimore was 3-of-14 on third downs (21.4 percent).

The Ravens don't have the flash of a Tom Brady or an electric offense like the Eagles, but Baltimore finally has momentum on its side. The Ravens won consecutive games for the first time since the first two weeks of the season.

Baltimore's path to its first playoff berth since 2014 remains firmly in its grasp. The Ravens play three of their final five games at home and face only two teams with winning records.