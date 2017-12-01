Money ball: Ravens' high-priced secondary vs. NFL's highest-paid player

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens have given up the second-fewest passing yards in the NFL while picking off the most passes.

Some will say the Ravens are getting an immediate return in their offseason investment in their secondary. Others will point to the fact that Baltimore has taken advantage of playing two rookie quarterbacks (DeShone Kizer and Mitchell Trubisky) and five backups (EJ Manuel, Case Keenum, Matt Moore, Brett Hundley and Tom Savage).

The Ravens will find out where they really stand Sunday, when their high-priced secondary goes against the NFL's highest-paid player in Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.

"People are giving us all kinds of flak like it’s our fault we had to play against the second-string quarterbacks," Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith said, "but we’ll get to go out and play against a really good one and hopefully show you what we’re capable of doing."

Baltimore has held teams to 190 yards passing per game. Only the Jacksonville Jaguars (169 per game) allow fewer. The Ravens also have intercepted 18 passes, two more than any other team in the league.

This is the type of secondary the Ravens envisioned when they signed safety Tony Jefferson and cornerback Brandon Carr in free agency and used their first-round pick on cornerback Marlon Humphrey. In total, Baltimore has spent $45 million in signing bonuses and salary this year to improve its defensive backfield. This ranks second only to the New England Patriots ($49.6 million).

Catching a break The Ravens have faced only three quarterbacks whose passer rating is currently over 80.0: Quarterback, Team Rating NFL rank Andy Dalton, CIN 92.5 15th DeShone Kizer, CLE 57.2 36th Blake Bortles, JAX 79.5 27th Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 89.9 18th EJ Manuel, OAK 72.3 Doesn't qualify Mitchell Trubisky, CHI 70.8 33rd Case Keenum, MIN 96.2 11th Matt Moore, MIA 75.6 Doesn't qualify Marcus Mariota, TEN 79.1 29th Brett Hundley, GB 73.3 32nd Tom Savage, HOU 68.0 35th

The Ravens see this Sunday as a measuring stick in going against Stafford, who struck an NFL record deal three months ago: a five-year, $135 million contract with the Lions.

"He runs the show," Ravens defensive coordinator Dean Pees said. "It is similar to New England -- not the scheme necessarily, but he runs the show, which means that the coaching staff and everybody feel that they have enough faith in him that he can go out and audible to anything, see the big picture [and] check everything at the line of scrimmage if he needs to. When you have a quarterback with his physical skills and also, obviously, his mental skills, then you have a complete quarterback."

For most of the season, Baltimore has capitalized on injuries to opposing teams' quarterbacks. Only three of the 11 QBs who have started against the Ravens currently have a passer rating over 80. The past two quarterbacks Baltimore has faced -- Hundley and Savage -- are ranked 32nd and 35th in rating, respectively.

The Ravens limited the two rookie starters to a total of 295 yards passing, with one touchdown and three interceptions. Baltimore did more damage against the five backups, recording eight interceptions and allowing one touchdown pass.

Stafford will be the first quarterback the Ravens have faced this season who currently has a passer rating (97.3) in the top 10 in the league.

“It’s going to be a good challenge for us in the back end,” Carr said. “This is why we play the game. It’s a great opportunity to play some December football at home again against a high-powered pass attack and see what we can do.”

Stafford is on pace for his seventh straight 4,000-yard season. He ranks fifth in passing yards, throwing 21 touchdowns and six interceptions.

With receivers Golden Tate and Marvin Jones Jr., Stafford has connected on 12 passes that have traveled at least 25 yards in the air. That's tied for the third-most in the NFL.

"He can make every throw. Every throw," Pees said. "There are some guys that just throw hard and can’t put a touch on it. There are some guys that can put a touch on it and can’t throw hard. He can do them all. He really, to me, is a complete quarterback, physically."