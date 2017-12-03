Surprised? No, Joe Flacco and Ravens' offense actually bail out defense on cue

BALTIMORE -- Was anyone surprised that Joe Flacco and the Baltimore Ravens' offense delivered a critical victory Sunday?
Perhaps everyone was, except safety Eric Weddle. He said twice last week that there would be a time when the offense would bail out Baltimore's dominant defense.
Right on cue, Flacco threw for a season-high 269 yards, and running back Alex Collins scored two critical fourth-quarter touchdowns in a 44-20 win over the Detroit Lions at M&T Bank Stadium.
It was a timely effort for the Ravens (7-5), who put together their first three-game winning streak since the start of the 2016 season and took a one-game lead for the final playoff spot in the AFC with four games remaining.
The fourth quarter presented some surreal moments for a team that had been carried by defense all season. Linebacker Terrell Suggs delivered a passionate speech on the sideline to a defense that allowed 20 points in the second half, and Collins and the offensive line were celebrating a crucial fourth-quarter touchdown by mimicking a tug-of-war.
Entering December, the Ravens' offense ranked 31st, and Flacco questioned whether Baltimore could win playing a conservative style. The Ravens responded with a season-best 370 yards as Flacco connected on some deep throws to Mike Wallace and Baltimore converted on 4-of-5 trips in the red zone, which included two touchdown passes from Flacco.
After Detroit had closed to within 20-13 in the third quarter, the Ravens put together a nine-play, 74-yard drive that featured a 23-yard third-down pass from Flacco to wide receiver Chris Moore.
Baltimore will try to keep its momentum going next Sunday night, when it plays at the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.