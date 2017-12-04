Strangely amazing, Joe Flacco pulls a Jameis Winston and eats a 'W'

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco delivered the strangest opening ever to one of his postgame media sessions.

After a 44-20 win over the Detroit Lions, Flacco walked up to the podium and started licking his fingers, mimicking the recent "eat a W" pregame rant by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston. Flacco then looked off to the side and gave a big smile.

After about 10 awkward seconds of laughter, Ravens vice president of public relations Chad Steele told Flacco that he has to explain what he did.

"People saw it," Flacco said as his grin got wider.

Flacco was asked how long he had been practicing it.

"We talked about it last night," Flacco said. "I was dared to do it, so I had to do it."

This was a much different postgame news conference than Monday night, when Flacco questioned the direction of the offense and said the conservative style wouldn't lead to a Super Bowl.

After throwing for a season-high 269 yards, Flacco was in a much more joking mood in speaking with reporters. Flacco, though, doesn't believe a strong performance by the offense offers any relief.

"We’ve just got to go out there and continue to play well," Flacco said. "We’re going to go out there and do the best we can [to] win football games. That’s our mindset. We’re going to put our best foot forward. We’re also going to deal with the consequences. That’s just what we do. We stand up here and deal with whatever the situation is, and we meet it head on."