Ravens take big step in playoff race by avoiding embarrassing slip-up against Colts

BALTIMORE -- It won't feel this way after an ugly 23-16 win over the struggling Indianapolis Colts, but there is reason for the Baltimore Ravens to celebrate.

The Ravens (9-6) are one victory away from clinching their first playoff berth since 2014. Baltimore has to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the regular-season finale to earn a wild-card spot.

Now, the Ravens certainly didn't look like a playoff team against the downtrodden Colts (3-12). Playing as sloppy as the muddy field at M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore made it too hard on itself with dropped interceptions on defense and unfinished drives on offense against one of the worst teams in the NFL.

As 13-point favorites, the Ravens weren't able to breathe a sigh of relief until the final two minutes of the game. Nickelback Maurice Canady broke up a fourth-down pass to T.Y. Hilton in the red zone with 1:38 remaining to seal the Ravens' fifth win in their past six games.

Baltimore essentially won with marathon drives and Justin Tucker's leg. The Ravens' five drives of at least 10 plays are tied for the most by any team in a game this season and are the most by Baltimore since 2011. The problem was that most resulted in field goals by Tucker, who converted from 30, 39 and 36 yards.

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco finished 29-of-38 for 237 yards and 2 touchdowns in a game in which he wasn't sharp. Baltimore dominated time of possession 35:48 to 24:12.

This was expected to be another pushover game like the ones against the Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions. Instead, Baltimore was on its heels all game against the NFL's No. 31 offense and couldn't consistently get into the end zone against the league's No. 30 defense.

But in the end, the Ravens moved into the No. 5 spot in the AFC heading into Week 17, taking a half-game lead over the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills.