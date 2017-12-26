Ravens failing to clinch playoff spot would represent NFL's biggest shocker

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- If the Baltimore Ravens miss the playoffs Sunday, it would represent the biggest surprise of the final week of the 2017 regular season.

The Ravens' projected chances of reaching the postseason are now at 97 percent, according to ESPN's Football Power Index. Among the other teams that have not clinched a spot yet, none has more than a 68 percent chance.

Joe Flacco and Baltimore can earn a postseason spot by beating Cincinnati at home on Sunday. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

"I keep saying that I think we're a very excited and very confident football team," quarterback Joe Flacco said after Saturday's 23-16 win against the Indianapolis Colts. "We'll be itching to get back out there on Sunday and to get the game underway. But we've got to go about our business the right way, continue to do what we've been doing, and I think we'll be all right. But it's a tough team we've got coming in here next week. We all know that."

Baltimore (9-6) can earn a postseason spot by beating the Cincinnati Bengals (6-9), who have lost three of their past four. The Ravens are a 9.5-point favorite against the Bengals. Baltimore, which shut out the Bengals in Week 1, is looking for its first season sweep of Cincinnati since 2011.

If the Ravens lose, they can still get into the playoffs with a loss by the Tennessee Titans or the Buffalo Bills, both of whom are 8-7.

NFL Playoff Machine See what the latest playoff picture looks like and simulate your own playoff scenarios.

Losers of three straight, the Titans play host to the AFC South champion Jacksonville Jaguars (10-5). Tennessee is a three-point underdog, according to the FPI.

The Bills finish the regular season on the road against the Miami Dolphins (6-9). The FPI favors Miami by 4.1 points over Buffalo, which is 2-5 on the road this season.

"We've probably known since the bye [seven weeks ago] that 10 wins would get us in," safety Eric Weddle said. "We're just playing well as a team. All three phases are playing well off of each other. We are playing good complementary football, and not turning the ball over."

There is a higher than 70 percent chance of the Ravens playing at the in the wild-card round, according to the FPI. Baltimore holds the No. 5 seed in the AFC, and the AFC West champions have secured the No. 4 seed.

According to the FPI, the Ravens have an 86.7 percent chance of claiming the No. 5 seed, which would send them to Kansas City for a wild-card matchup against the Chiefs, who have won the AFC West and secured the No. 4 seed.

The Ravens can clinch the No. 5 seed with a win over the Bengals, or with losses by both Tennessee and Buffalo.

"One game to go to make it to the playoffs," linebacker Matthew Judon said. "Let's go out there and give them all we've got. We've been through 15 tough games, let's do it."