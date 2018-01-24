Joe Flacco remains AFC's anomaly when it comes to Super Bowl QBs

Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Ben Roethlisberger have been the AFC champion quarterbacks for 14 of the last 15 seasons.

The only time this triumvirate failed to do so? That was the 2012 season, when quarterback Joe Flacco led the Baltimore Ravens to the Super Bowl.

Even though he hasn't been playoff-worthy in recent years, Flacco has a special connection to Brady, Manning and Roethlisberger. He's the only quarterback to beat all three in the playoffs. In fact, he knocked off Brady and Manning in back-to-back games on way to the Baltimore's last Super Bowl. And Flacco's last postseason victory came against Roethlisberger in 2014.

Flacco is an impressive 10-5 in his playoff career, and it's more impressive when you consider the defeats. His only postseason losses have come against Brady (twice), Roethlisberger (twice) and Manning (once).

The postseason luster has worn off Flacco because he has failed to reach the playoffs in three straight seasons. But he remains only one of three quarterbacks to play in multiple AFC Championship Games since 2011. The others are Brady (seven straight) and Manning (two).

Flacco, though, stands as one of the statistically best quarterbacks in the playoffs in recent years. Since 2011, Flacco's 107.5 passer rating is superior to Brady's 94.1. His 21 postseason touchdowns since 2011 are more than Manning's 11. And his six playoff wins over that span double Roethlisberger's three.

But Flacco hasn't looked like "January Joe" lately. During the three-year playoff drought, Flacco has thrown 52 touchdowns and 40 interceptions for a 82.4 rating, which ranks 33rd in the league.

No one will argue that his play has been extremely mediocre. Still, when it comes to the postseason, he has found himself in elite company.