Ray Lewis feels like it's destiny if he's elected to Hall before Super Bowl 52

If Ray Lewis reaches the Hall of Fame on Saturday, he will do so on the fifth anniversary of his final game -- the Baltimore Ravens' Super Bowl triumph over the San Francisco 49ers.

Lewis believes there is another reason why it would be fateful if he was voted into the Hall that day.

"You cannot draw this stuff up," Lewis told the B-More Opinionated podcast. "My entire career I wore No. 52. I'm walking into Super Bowl 52. It's like this surreal moment."

Saturday, the day Hall of Fame inductees are to be announced, is the fifth anniversary of Ray Lewis' final game, when he hoisted the Lombardi Trophy after a Super Bowl win by the Ravens. AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Lewis is considered the biggest lock to make the Hall among the 15 finalists: wide receiver Randy Moss, guard guard Steve Hutchinson, linebacker Brian Urlacher, wide receiver Terrell Owens, offensive tackle Tony Boselli, wide receiver Isaac Bruce, safety Brian Dawkins, offensive guard Alan Faneca, offensive tackle Joe Jacoby, running back Edgerrin James, cornerback Ty Law, safety John Lynch, center Kevin Mawae and cornerback Everson Walls.

Nominees must receive 80 percent approval of the selection committee for election. Only a maximum of five can be elected.

Scott Garceau, a Baltimore radio host, will present Lewis to the 48-member selection committee (one media representative from each pro football city and 16 at-large ones).

The inductees will be announced on Feb. 3, one day before, as Lewis points out, the 52nd Super Bowl.

"After I get done training and done with business, I grab a cigar and I sit back and I'm like, 'Are you freaking kidding me?'" Lewis said. "We are headed to Minnesota for Super Bowl 52, and God willing your name is called and you go before Super Bowl 52. It just does not get any better. It's really hard to explain what that feeling really feels like."

If that happens, Feb. 3 will be a memorable date for Lewis. It was five years ago on that day that he ended his 17-year career by hoisting the Lombardi Trophy after a dramatic defensive stand in the Super Bowl.

"What better way to end a career than be in New Orleans with your back against the goal line?" Lewis said. "When I'm running and I'm looking at the ball go over [Michael] Crabtree's head, I'm like, 'I just ended my career as a champion.' Now you're talking about football immortality, football heaven."