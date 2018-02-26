With franchise tag on Jarvis Landry, Ravens' chances to land WR might be better

Bill Polian and Tim Hasselbeck explain why Miami opted to use its nonexclusive franchise tag on WR Jarvis Landry. (1:25)

Not everyone gave up hope last week when the Miami Dolphins placed the franchise tag on wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

Baltimore Ravens safety Tony Jefferson let it be known he was still a believer.

welp ya never know - can' still be traded .. let's not throw in the towel just yet 🤫 .. lol Jarvis is a beast. — Tony Jefferson (@_tonyjefferson) February 21, 2018

Jefferson is right -- the Ravens can get Landry in a trade. Actually, it seems like Baltimore's chances of landing the three-time Pro Bowler improved when the Dolphins put the tag on him.

If Landry had hit free agency, the Ravens would've been outbid because of their limited salary-cap room. Teams like the San Francisco 49ers or Chicago Bears could've lured Landry with a front-loaded contract the Ravens financially couldn't come close to matching. That's how the Ravens lost out on Pierre Garcon last offseason.

Because of the tag, Baltimore can better control talks with Landry on a new deal if it meets the Dolphins' asking price. The Ravens pulled this off for a veteran receiver in 2010, when they traded for Anquan Boldin and signed him to an extension.

What would the Dolphins want for Landry? Over the past five years, there have been five trades involving a wide receiver that included a pick in the first three rounds, according to ESPN Stats & Information (Percy Harvin, Kenny Stills, Brandin Cooks, Sammy Watkins and Kelvin Benjamin).

It took a first-round pick for Harvin and Cooks. A second-round selection was needed for Watkins, and a third-rounder was required for Benjamin and Stills. Perhaps the Ravens give up second- and sixth-round picks for Landry and a fourth-rounder. Maybe Baltimore only trades a third-round pick because it's known Miami will be over the cap if the Dolphins keep his $16 million franchise tag on the books by March 14.

The next question is what will it take to strike a deal with Landry. The Miami Herald reported in January that it was believed Landry was seeking a deal that averaged $14.5 million like what Green Bay's Davante Adams recently received. But because Landry has less leverage than if he was an unrestricted free agent, the Ravens could try to work out a deal that averages $13 million per season (like Alshon Jeffery) but would guarantee Landry more than his tag and lower his cap number to a little over $4 million in the first year.

All indications point to the Dolphins using the tag as a way to get a draft pick in losing Landry (and not have to wait until 2019 for a compensatory pick). Landry has yet to sign his franchise tag tender, which could mean he's willing to be dealt, and he's been selling Dolphins-related merchandise at a discounted rate on his website.

Landry is known for being a polished route-runner with excellent hands. He's caught 400 passes since 2013, the most receptions by a player in his first four seasons in NFL history.

The downside with Landry is his lack of impact downfield. His yards per-catch last season was 8.8 yards, which ranked behind former Ravens fullback Kyle Juszczyk (9.6).

But Landry would bring much-needed toughness back to Baltimore's wide receiver group. He makes the tough catch over the middle and willingly blocks linebackers.

It wouldn't be a surprise if the Ravens and Dolphins talk about Landry during this week's NFL combine.