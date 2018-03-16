Pain and gain: Failed physical could help Ravens upgrade with Michael Crabtree

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Ryan Grant's pain could become the Baltimore Ravens' gain.

The Ravens voided their four-year, $29 million deal with Grant on Thursday over an ankle injury that dated back to the Redskins' final regular-season game, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. This led to Baltimore setting up a visit for Friday with Michael Crabtree, who was released by the Oakland Raiders a few hours before.

If the Ravens can sign Crabtree, it would represent a significant upgrade at the possession receiver role once envisioned for Grant. Crabtree is just as good of a route runner as Grant and has just as good of hands (even though he suffered some drops last season). What separates Crabtree is his superior red-zone ability and proven track record.

Only two NFL players have caught eight or more touchdown passes in each of the past three seasons: Crabtree and Antonio Brown.

Crabtree, 30, is coming off a down season in which he managed 58 receptions for 618 yards. Grant's best season was 45 catches for 573 yards last year.

One of the bigger surprises Tuesday was the steep price of Baltimore's four-year, $29 million agreement with Grant, which included $14.5 million guaranteed. It raised eyebrows that the Ravens had given the second-biggest wide receiver deal in franchise history to a player who hadn't totaled 1,000 yards in a four-year career, much less one season.

Reaching an agreement with Grant, whom many fans confused with the Green Bay Packers running back with the same name, wasn't the "splash" that owner Steve Bisciotti predicted back in February. Striking a deal with Crabtree would start to make a much-needed ripple.

The priority, of course, is to build a team that will get the franchise back to the playoffs for the first time since 2014. But doing so with recognizable names will go a long way in generating the excitement needed to fill the increasing empty seats at M&T Bank Stadium.

Crabtree, the No. 10 overall pick of the 2009 draft, isn't going to stretch the field. His career average is 11.9 yards per catch.

But he will make a consistent impact in the passing attack. He has caught at least 68 passes in five of his past seven seasons, and he'll help move the chains for the NFL's No. 27 offense.

Crabtree's expertise is getting to the end zone, which is major for a Ravens passing attack that produced 11 touchdown catches by its wide receivers. Crabtree pulled in eight touchdowns alone last season, and he has dominated Baltimore since that controversial Super Bowl finish five years ago. His five touchdown catches since 2014 are the most against the Ravens over that span.

The opening for Crabtree came when the Ravens surprisingly failed Grant on a physical. Grant has been one of the most durable wide receivers, playing in every game of his four-year career.

There were bigger red flags with John Brown, who passed his physical on the same day that Grant flunked. Brown has the sickle-cell trait and missed six games last season due to quadriceps, back and toe injuries.

This is a big offseason for the Ravens to make the right decisions. The pressure is on Ozzie Newsome, who is in his final year as general manager; John Harbaugh, who is considered to be on the hot seat; and quarterback Joe Flacco, who could be in his final season in Baltimore.

With Grant, a team is paying for potential. With Crabtree, it's about proven production.